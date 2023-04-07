Worthy leader needed

In a country, in a world, where deep corruption is being unveiled, where people disagree about who won national elections, where big corporations and social media hold sway over people’s views, finding there is hope makes a life-saving difference.

This world so badly needs a ruler with the strength of character, the integrity, the wisdom and the nobility to lead people as individuals and as a world. A leader with the power and love to deal with evil.

