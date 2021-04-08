Reminder: We are not God
The Daily News (March 31) had a farcical editorial comic of the Lord Christ wearing a mask and saying, “The Lord helps those who help themselves.” I presume it was trying to convey that by wearing a mask we help ourselves as well as others. According to the data to date, if we could have a redo, we should not shut the country down but carefully protect the most vulnerable, which means mask wearing would only be advised in certain situations. The cost to the country and the loss of lives due to shutdown issues will likely far exceed the benefits, if any, of the shutdown.
More relevant to the caricature, the statement, “The Lord helps those who help themselves”, is not in the word of God and it is antithetical to the Bible’s teachings. “God causes all things to work together for good to those who love him and are called according to his purpose,” is in the Bible, but this is sometimes like an athlete in training, the workouts can be challenging and even painful. A second point is you have to be on God’s team to reap any long-term benefit. This means you acknowledge that Jesus, God the son, died on a cross for your sins — rebellion against God’s word in any form – and he is now your Lord as well as Savior.
The sovereign God could have stopped the COVID-19 pandemic but chose not to. It is a good reminder that we are not God, we are not in control and it is appointed to every person to die and then face judgment. Many people, as a result of the pandemic, have confessed Jesus as their Lord and Savior and many Christians have been helping those who are hurting. Therein is the blessing and the glory to God.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow