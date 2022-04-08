Books and the library
The controversies over the content of our public libraries, and public school libraries, exist because the “Public” has become morally polarized. If the citizens have difficulty agreeing on what has become, essentially, a government function, there seem to be two logical approaches.
First, do less of it. In other words, introduce fewer new books and discard fewer old ones. Books are cheap and readily available for your personal library.
Secondly, democratize the book selection and rejection process. Patrons, members, and the public should be able to add titles to two lists. One list would include library materials to be acquired, the second list would include materials to be dispensed with. We would have perhaps one vote per month to either approve or nullify from these two lists.
Librarians could likewise make their own list of suggested discards, and we could vote on which titles should be replaced, and which should be retired.
As it is, librarians are unfortunately positioned to be (in a very limited sphere), arbiters of public taste.
But there is obviously no expertise in good taste. And we might as well keep the legislators out of it.
Andy Crites
Moscow
Jayhawks, not Jawhawks
Help Wanted: Proofreader! Apply at dnews.com
As loyal Kansas basketball fans, we do “jaw” about the team to other graduates of KU, but we know for sure that they have been called the Jayhawks for well over a century.
Pete and Margaret Haggart
Moscow