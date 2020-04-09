Columnist lacks civility; DN should police ‘its own’
I applaud the DN’s effort to encourage more civility; however, it has the responsibility to police its own and set a good example.
“His View” by William Brock breaks many of the rules of civility as well as demanding perfection of the president after the fact. He uses name calling, ad hominem attacks and unsubstantiated dogmatic statements which overshadow the truths that may be in his editorial.
President Trump is human and has his faults. However, he is seeking what is best for the United States and he has accomplished much that is good and beneficial for the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic is a new challenge.
Almost every other country has also made mistakes. In retrospect, we all would have prepared better and done better. We cannot change the past but we can work to expedite efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 and help those in desperate need survive the economic downturn. Technology is working diligently to develop vaccines and other means to combat C-19.
What is William Brock doing besides spewing vitriolic attacks against our president who is working hard with his team to bring us through this crisis? I rejoice and thank God for Christian O’Bryan and all the others who are giving time and talents to help deal with various pieces of the overall challenge. All of us can pray. God is sovereign and he does answer prayers. He allowed the COVID-19 pandemic. It should remind us that we are mortal and not in control.
God has promised in his word that there are worse times to come, especially for those who reject his sovereignty and offer of eternity in a new world through Jesus Christ. He gives us free choice but challenges us to choose his way and life, which is encouraging and forgiving.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow