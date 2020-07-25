Are city streets the proper canvas for your message?

Should political organizations be allowed to paint messages on city streets? That is the question before the Pullman City Council. Individuals who are part of a local political organization recently told members of the council the city should allow a mural to be painted on a city street. It would show Pullman is on the right side of history.
The original idea was to paint “Black Lives Matter” along a city street in a highly traveled area. Those who spoke in favor of this action would like to have the city support the cause. The fact the national organization has some pretty heavy political baggage was not lost on residents and some on the council. An idea was then floated to change wording to something else. Maybe the words “End Racism” or something to that effect would be less troublesome to the naysayers.
Those who brought forward this proposal are the individuals who have organized Black Lives Matter events and protests in Pullman. This isn’t about the words painted on the street. This is about getting Pullman to bend its proverbial knee.
On the Facebook page for a protest march June 12, someone asked if the “Black Lives Matter Solidarity WSU/Pullman Protest” was affiliated with Black Lives Matter. An answer authored by one of the organizers of the protest said “Yes it is!” The banner across the top of the protest’s Facebook page is a photograph with the words “DEFUND THE POLICE” painted on a street.
The organization, calling itself The Palouse Solidarity with Black Lives Matter, drafted and published a letter that was in response to a memo written by the Pullman police. The letter starts with an explanation of making a deliberate rhetorical choice to capitalize the word Black and leave the word white lower case. The letter was signed by some of the individuals who organized the protest that used a defund the police photo.
During the city council meeting it was suggested that the street painting is a “we” thing. The letter appears to refute the idea of solidarity in the opening paragraph. The letter also acknowledged the organization replaced a white woman with a Black male because it was more appropriate for him to become the most visible member.
The painting on the street would be directly related to a political movement. This would open the city to be in a position to possibly allow other political organizations space to paint messages. Maybe President Trump supporters could successfully argue “Make America Great Again” should be painted on a street.
Those who spoke in favor of painting the street are related to the local organization, PSBLM, which has acknowledged its events are tied to the national BLM organization.
No matter what words are painted on the street they would be there in support of the Black Lives Matter organization. There are residents in Pullman who have valid concerns about the BLM organization’s stated goals on its website.
What are the goals of the local organization? It hosted a protest and used a defund the police image as its banner photo. Is defunding the police its next goal?
During the city council meeting, one of the speakers said there is a large amount of support from downtown businesses and building owners. He said a building owner has offered to have the mural painted on his building. That is indeed a generous offer.
A painting on the building would last for generations. It is also the best location to place a political message. It would stifle concerns of residents against the mural due to the political baggage that comes with the Black Lives Matter organization.
The placement would allow for the citizens of Pullman to see the message. Most importantly, it leaves the city in position to disallow any political messages be painted on the streets.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.