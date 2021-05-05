The virus that causes COVID-19 evolved to do one thing: replicate. That means the virus establishes an infection in a host where the virus instructs host cells to make many copies of the virus for the sole purpose of having a chance to reach a new host. This is a relentless process of replicating, finding a new host, replicating, finding a new host … and finding a suitable host is easier when people delay getting protection from a vaccine. The longer the delays, the more infections, and the better chances that new variants will arise that might make this pandemic last longer and hurt more than it has already.
This tiny parasite has managed to disrupt the world’s economy while infecting more than 153 million people and killing nearly 3.2 million (so far). There is a person behind every one of these tragedies, and the highly prevalent U.K. variant is putting an increasing number of younger Americans in the hospital. While younger people are more likely to survive than someone in their 80s, an infection that puts someone in the hospital also puts that person at significant risk for a long list of secondary and sometimes permanent medical issues and disabilities.
In short, even if you are vaccine hesitant because you don’t see yourself as part of the greater battle against this pandemic, you should still get a vaccine for yourself because doing otherwise puts you in harm’s way.
Worried that the vaccine hasn’t been tested sufficiently? In the U.S. alone there have been more than 240 million safely administered doses and, unlike the virus (1 in 589 Americans has died from COVID-19), the chances of a serious complication from the COVID vaccines are vanishingly small.
What about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? About one in 100,000 young women have developed blood clots following administration of this vaccine. Think about that for just a second. Our system for detecting issues with these vaccines is good enough to detect these incredibly rare events … and now there is a simple test to identify the problem and effective treatment is available. Thus, not only is the likelihood of running into complications vanishingly small, but we’ve already got a solution. If you think the risk is still too high, then you can easily hold out for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. There are plenty to be had.
Have you heard that a typical vaccine takes seven years to get approved and thus the COVID vaccines must be untested technology? See the above paragraph about the highly successful vaccination that is going on every day. And about that “new” technology, I was wrong when I wrote earlier that mRNA vaccines were probably made using synthetic chemistry. It turns out that the process is far more basic.
Pfizer, and presumably Moderna, is culturing a bacterium called Escherichia coli (discovered in 1885) in the lab to produce trillions of copies of the gene that encodes the virus spike protein. These copies are precisely excised from the bacterial DNA using restriction enzymes (discovered in 1972), after which the genes are mixed with an enzyme called a T7 polymerase (discovered in 1970) to make mRNA copies from the gene copies. These final mRNA copies are then encased into tiny fat balls that self-assemble when the mRNA is mixed with lipids. It is harder to trace the origin of the lipid delivery system, but as a graduate student in the 1990s I had access to transfection reagents that are based on the same idea. And unlike a natural infection, these vaccines focus your immune response on the one protein that you need most for defense.
Consequently, the core molecular biology needed to produce mRNA vaccines has been around for 20-35 years. The technology used to make the Johnson & Johnson technology is similar vintage, although production involves human cell culture. If you have religious objections about using such cultures, you can easily hold out for the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines. No human cells are used to produce these mRNA vaccines.
In short, the proof is in the pudding — these vaccines are incredibly safe and effective. At this point, vaccine hesitancy simply means you are volunteering to host the virus should the opportunity arise.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 37 years ago.