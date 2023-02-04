Armed bots, an HOV Grinch and bikes for all

The “City of Love” — San Francisco — seems like the last place you’d expect to find “killer police robots” surveilling the streets. Yet, in December, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to allow armed bots to join the police department’s bomb disposal arsenal. Not surprisingly, everyone who has ever watched “Black Mirror” — or any of a hundred other dystopian sci-fi movies — objected. Ars Technica reports that 44 community and civil rights groups, including the ACLU, signed a letter saying: “There is no basis to believe that robots toting explosives might be an exception to police overuse of deadly force. Using bombs that are designed to disarm bombs to instead deliver them is a perfect example of this pattern of escalation, and of the militarization of the police force.” The Board of Supervisors quickly backtracked and banned the use of lethal robots, at least for now. Does everyone feel safer?

