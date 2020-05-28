Protesting at state capitol buildings is en vogue these days, and one of the hottest fashion accessories is a high-powered, high-capacity assault rifle.
Guns are plainly visible in news clips from Michigan, Washington, Idaho and elsewhere. Angry people, almost invariably male, are raising a ruckus and a rifle against state lockdowns intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
As a lifetime gun owner, I am embarrassed by the sight of armed people riding the coat tails of otherwise reasonable protests. They are a silly – albeit menacing – distraction from the serious and legitimate questions at hand.
Tainting the answers with an implicit threat of violence doesn’t solve anybody’s problems. It’s a not-so-subtle way of saying, “If I don’t get my way, I might … .”
Might what? Shoot a few people? Is that the conclusion others should draw? Packing heat at a protest rally certainly commands attention – TV cameras are drawn to people with guns – but it is the wrong kind of attention.
Simply put, it reeks of intimidation.
With the exception of Second Amendment rallies, people who brandish firearms in densely populated public settings are only shooting themselves in the foot. They are hardening public sentiment against them, thereby working against the interests of thoughtful gun owners who are careful about the image they project.
I don’t hunt much anymore, but neither my former hunting partners nor I would dream of carrying a rifle or shotgun to a public gathering at city hall, the county courthouse, or the state capitol. As responsible citizens, we are careful to not spook others who, for one reason or another, are leery of guns.
Irresponsible gun nuttiness recently hit a new high in Michigan, where an angry mob surged into the state capitol in Lansing. Yes, many of the protestors were armed.
Not only did they scare the daylights out of state legislators, their presence required a sizable police presence to keep the peace. State cops stood and took it as protestors bayed and brayed and sprayed in their faces. They railed against the tyranny of a state-imposed lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Tyranny? Really? It’s a pretty tolerant tyrant who allows armed protesters to scream in the faces of police officers. Real tyrants give the order to shoot.
Writer Firmin DeBrabander neatly described this failure of logic earlier this month in The Atlantic.
“That the protesters were so brazen suggests they knew full well that they live in no tyranny,” he wrote. “They were respected, and left unharmed, because we have the rule of law. Put otherwise: These men could angrily shake their weapons in the air, and play the role of armed insurrectionists – costumes and all – because their government actually protects them.
“This is the great irony, of course – that these men are enjoying a surfeit of justice, though they refuse to recognize it. It is impossible to imagine people of a different skin color angrily marching with military-style weapons and being treated with similar generosity by law enforcement,” DeBrabander wrote.
Amen to that, says Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan.
“Black people get executed by police for just existing,” she wrote on Twitter, “while white people dressed like militia members carrying assault weapons are allowed to threaten State Legislators and staff.”
Angry people can become unhinged in the blink of an eye, so it’s worrying to see 21-year-olds with deadly weapons in their hands and rage in their hearts. Did that angry young man have a fight with his girlfriend this morning? Or his mom? Or the boss?
If he snaps, could he slaughter you and your entire family in less than seven seconds?
Responsible gun owners need to play smart and recognize that appearances matter. In the eyes of many, perception is reality. So don’t wear your sidearm into Starbucks, and don’t carry your AR-15 into city hall.
Public acceptance of private gun ownership is going south these days. Don’t give critics more ammunition.
Pullman resident William Brock grew up shooting at gun clubs with his father and brothers.