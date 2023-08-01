The shouting has nothing to do with the Gospel

Seven years ago, I stepped off a bus in Moscow and began a new life. Though I was born in Moscow in 1953, I had only lived here for about a year, when my dad was teaching ROTC at the University of Idaho. I knew nothing about this town except that there was a college here. So I was curious what Moscow would be like.

I was immediately impressed with how nice everyone was. Though I was a total stranger, I was welcomed warmly, in a spirit of goodwill I found lacking in most Bay Area cities. I even thought these people might have been fellow Christians.

