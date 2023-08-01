Seven years ago, I stepped off a bus in Moscow and began a new life. Though I was born in Moscow in 1953, I had only lived here for about a year, when my dad was teaching ROTC at the University of Idaho. I knew nothing about this town except that there was a college here. So I was curious what Moscow would be like.
I was immediately impressed with how nice everyone was. Though I was a total stranger, I was welcomed warmly, in a spirit of goodwill I found lacking in most Bay Area cities. I even thought these people might have been fellow Christians.
Soon I learned that not only were they not Christians, but that many of them were vehemently opposed to Christianity. When they referenced my religion, they also referenced racism, misogyny, homophobia and even slavery. As a fairly outspoken Christian, I wondered why they even liked me. And yet they did — and still do.
People like myself did not become Christians because we were eager to hop onto a political bandwagon. We became Christians because we were inspired by the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.
The Christians who are most conspicuous in this country are those who shout the loudest. Much of the shouting has absolutely nothing to do with the Gospel. But there is a quieter movement of Christians in this country — you just have to look a little harder to find it.
I urge all my non-Christian friends and neighbors to seriously consider with an open mind the teachings of Jesus and ask themselves if this wisdom has been damaging or beneficial to our culture. It is sad that Christianity has become associated with an ultra-right-wing social movement. Jesus would have nothing of the sort.