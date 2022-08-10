Suspended reality

Many years ago, I took a course on movie appreciation. It was the time when “Midnight Cowboy,” the original X-rated version, came out. It was quite a heady time. The old movie censorship guidelines were falling away. I learned to look for symbolism in movie shots, how to spot mistakes in a movie, even to note commercialism in a shot. After every movie, I also learned to ask questions about what a movie was all about.

Among the many things I learned in that class was how a movie can draw one so far into its perspective that you are forced to suspend your sense of reality and believe what is being presented. A movie is a great medium for taking a small, insignificant item and making it much larger than what it is. A movie is great for propagandist stories. The Nazis were very good at it. I remember reviewing “Triumph des Willens” (“Triumph of the Will”) and “Der Zerbrochene Krug” (“The Broken Jug”). Nazi films glorified the Fuehrer and duty to country over pursuit of self-interest. Depending on one’s view point, the films were masterpieces presenting the big truth, or the big lie.

Tags

Recommended for you