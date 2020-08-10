Masks good for people, profits
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert made a courageous, difficult and correct decision when he cancelled the recent soccer and baseball tournaments in the middle of play because of the danger of spreading COVID-19. Everyone would like sports and other activities to be normal, but these are not normal times.
At the recent City Council meeting, several spoke regarding extending the Mask Ordinance past Aug. 6. The opponents cited inconvenience or a perceived violation of their rights. One grandmother lamented that her grandson couldn’t go swimming this summer at the Moscow pool. Yes, we are all inconvenienced. My own grandkids had recently moved within one block of the pool and were set to get season passes. This COVID-19 is a national crisis and a crisis mandates we all give a little to save ourselves and others. Anything less is just plain selfish.
I am very grateful that our council and mayor study the issues and rely on proven science when they consider restrictions such as the mask ordinance. With the daily increase in cases in Latah County and the reopening of schools, the University of Idaho and New Saint Andrews, more may have to be done to reduce the spread. This ordinance also supports businesses that require masks. Extending and enforcing the mask ordinance means “mask on — business open.” The mask requirement is good for people and good for profits. Thank you mayor and city council for doing what you can to keep us safe.
Linda Pike
Moscow
Neither reasonable nor prudent
What on God’s little blue dirt ball is the matter with you people? Don’t any of you think? You prate about “science” as if that is your god, but you don’t act according to its principles.
Science deals in facts, so here are some real facts: there are now about 331 million people in the U.S. There have been, supposedly, “157,000” deaths “due to COVID-19” in the U.S. This number is 0.047 percent of our entire population. Get that? 0.047 percent. Less than one half of one percent.
So, we are destroying our economy, ruining small businesses, condemning untold numbers of families to poverty, making ourselves miserable and raising our suicide rate with no end in sight, over 0.047 percent of our population. This is neither reasonable nor prudent.
Sweden, which, notoriously, has done absolutely nothing to “flatten the curve,” has a population of 10.1 million, and its total “covid deaths” are reportedly 5,743. This is 0.057 percent of their population, or 0.01 percent more than ours. Sweden’s death rate has plummeted recently as Sweden has, apparently, achieved “herd immunity.”
And let’s speak of masks, mandated by our totally clueless city council which has, conveniently, refused to tell us exactly who these so-called experts are whose “expertise” they are using for their mandate.
The Netherlands, refusing to mandate mask-wearing on the basis of research which has proved to their doctors that mask-wearing possibly makes the virus problem worse, not better, has a population of 17.4 million and 6,149 “covid” deaths, or 0.035 percent of their population, which is 0.012 percent less than ours
There is exactly zero scientific proof that mask-wearing by healthy people does anything at all to reduce the spread of any virus, including this one. All masks do is prevent us from breathing on one another, and this may end up being a very bad thing.
Kenneth Gordon
Moscow
Vet: Mask is least we can do
In 1970-1972, my country demanded that I (and many others) serve in the military. I eventually ended up in Vietnam. I did not want to do this, but did so because as a male citizen over the age of 18 I was required to do so.
To me, two years in the military, part of which was spent at war in Vietnam, is a much more serious request by my government than a request to wear a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. How is it possible that some of us believe that simply being required to wear a mask at this time is somehow an onerous infringement upon our “rights?” Where is our concern for our neighbors, our responsibility to our community? Where will these people who believe they are defending their “rights” by refusing to wear a mask be when something truly difficult is demanded of them?
Patriotism isn’t simply the act of wrapping ourselves in the flag; it demands more of us. Mayor and council, please continue to implement the current mask requirement until this pandemic has passed. It is the least we can do for our fellow citizens here in Moscow, for our state, and for our country.
Vince Murray
Moscow
He’s scared of the vote
Trump is attempting to destroy the election. Instead of taking steps to help secure the election system and ensure safe elections in a coronavirus-stricken country, he has said the election should be postponed.
He has made no effort to help states open new polling places or better prepare for an influx of mail-in ballots by the post office. Instead, he has demeaned the mail-in system by falsely claiming fraud, and he has appointed a leader to the U.S. Postal Service who is seeking to slow down delivery and gut the service.
Mail-in voting has been successfully done by many states including Idaho. He is a scared, self-centered man who sees that he will lose and will do everything to derail the election.
Kathy Graham
Moscow
Executive director not the ‘boss’
First, I’d like to thank the Kiwanis Club of Pullman for asking me to give a presentation on business in Pullman during COVID-19. I enjoyed giving an update on upcoming new businesses, current closures and new operating hours for many of our local businesses.
I appreciate Anthony Kuipers’ coverage of my presentation, but I found the headline to be very off-putting. The article title, “Pullman chamber boss delivers business updates,” indicates that I boss the chamber staff of the Pullman Chamber & Visitor Center, and maybe even our board of directors. I don’t consider myself a “boss.”
We are a team and I lead that team with guidance from our board of 22 leaders in the community. Our team, made up of an office manager, a tourism director and our events coordinator, work together and brainstorm new ideas to best serve our community. We are a team and I’m thankful for the work we all do together.
Marie Dymkoski,Pullman Chamber & VisitorCenter executive director
Pullman