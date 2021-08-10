Expand commission’s influence
Recently, two members of Climate Justice League, a high school climate advocacy group, spoke at the July’s Moscow Sustainable Environment Commission meeting. The members, myself and Grace Clevenger, gave perspectives on Moscow City Code.
Currently, the commission advises the city council on pesticide and chemical use, air and water quality, waste management options such as recycling, and any other health and environmental issues as may be directed by the city. We believe the last statement is broad and, although it encompasses climate change, it does not provide actionable and precise steps like the former parts of the mission statement.
Changing the city code to include a section about climate change will allow commission members to make recommendations to the council about climate change and the current climate crisis. We believe that adding a section on climate change would overlap with other aspects of the organization’s goal. The Climate Action Working Group, a subcommittee to the Sustainable Environment Commission, is already dedicated to advising the commission about the current climate crisis.
We believe that having multiple organizations committed to advising the city about climate change will create a more equitable process with diverse stakeholders. As we have seen in the past few weeks, higher temperatures, smoke from wildfires, and more severe storms are becoming commonplace in Moscow.
Over the past 25 years, the wildfire season in Idaho has lengthened by 47 days. As a result, smoke from wildfires has led to unhealthy conditions and a noticeable increase of respiratory illness in the region. Climate change is already affecting Moscow citizens, and we strongly believe the multiple committees and initiatives our community has championed need to continue taking bold action. When we brought this up at the meeting, multiple commission members were in favor of adding climate change to the list of other topics they advise the city about.
You can find more information here: bit.ly/3pbd6vJ.
Ian Schlater
Moscow
Why the two standards?
When a person is on death row, lawyers try to stop the execution. Politicians and lawyers say that it is barbaric to execute people. People march outside the prison with signs that say the same thing: Ban the death penalty.
Governors and politicians and lawyers call for laws banning executions. Yet the same people who fight to save murders who are in jail, say that it’s OK to murder the most innocent of all humans up to and even after they have been born. The doctors inject a slime solution into the hearts of these children in the womb and when they are dead, they proceed to cut up the baby’s bodies to remove it from the womb so as not to hurt the woman. Then they sell the body parts to our universities so that they can experiment on them.
Has the world become so cold and insane and so needful for money that they would do this to the most innocent of all humans. Do we understand what we are doing, have we gone completely insane? We are offering sacrifices to satan/Molock/Baal! We have the most wonderful loving father in heaven and our beloved savior Jesus Christ. Remember he died, that we might have life, that we might pray to him for the forgiveness of our sins.
May I finish by asking, please think and ask yourselves have we become so cold-blooded that we continue murdering children who have done no harm to anyone? If you think about that, does it not bring tears to your eyes? Please, please think; they really have done no harm. May God bless you and open up your heart to his love.
Mike Beirens
Pullman
Why is education the enemy
Today I received notice that Gov. Little is going to be sending all Idahoans a tax rebate due to an unprecedented budget surplus. In a state that spends vastly less per pupil on public education than any other, this is despicable. Going into the pandemic, the governor slashed Idaho’s already paltry education budget in preparation for an expected shortfall. When we came up with a massive surplus instead, rather than restoring funding, he has decided to bribe Idaho voters in preparation for next year’s reelection campaign. Corruption at its finest, paid for with our children’s future. I like free money as much as anyone, but as a parent this “free money” feels a lot like cash left on the dresser.
Little applauds “the single largest tax cut in state history” as a “boost [to] the prosperity of Idahoans.” The truth is, tax cuts only benefit the wealthy because they come at the expense of government services that primarily benefit the poor and middle class — in this case, Idaho’s children, parents and teachers. Moreover, most Idaho businesses would benefit far more from having access to an educated, competent workforce than from slightly lower taxes.
Nonetheless, politicians like Little continue to treat education as an enemy and ignorance as a virtue. Maybe they figure the uneducated are just that much easier to rule. I’ll be donating my rebate to one of the local schools it was taken from, and I hope others of you will consider doing the same.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Support for WSU crew
I enjoyed Dale Grummert’s recent article featuring Lisa Roman, Canadian gold medalist and Washington State University Athletic Hall of Fame honoree. We Cougar rowers are proud of Lisa’s achievement. WSU coach Jane LaRiviere deserves partial credit as well. Please note however that the piece suffered omissions.
Kristine Norelius (WSU 1976-1978) rowed her first two seasons for WSU and made the 1980 Olympic team. The U.S. boycotted the games. Norelius trained four more years; two of them at UW. She earned Olympic gold in 1984.
Paul Enquist (WSU 1974-1977) rowed the U.S. double in the 1984 Games. He and Brad Lewis took gold and were subjects of David Halberstam’s “The Amateurs” (1985). See: WSU Magazine, “Good as Gold” at bit.ly/3lM3IPf.
WSU men’s rowing is by no means defunct. See cougarcrew.com/ and bit.ly/3xzLClY. The team enjoys a half-million-dollar endowment and an enthusiastic alumni organization.
WSU won the Enquist Cup at the 2021 Pac-12 championship regatta in May — awarded to the top club crew in recognition of Enquist’ achievement.
In March, Cougar crew celebrates 50 years of competition. More than 600 guests are expected to attend events including an annual reunion banquet in Beasley Coliseum, the only venue large enough. The reunion was postponed twice by COVID-19. Coach LaRiviere is a speaker and her 2022 squad is invited.
WSU Press is publishing “Pull Hard! Finding grit and purpose on Cougar Crew, 1970-2020,” by Cougar oar David Arnold, now professor of history at Columbia Basin Community College. See: wsupress.wsu.edu/search/.
I look forward to future rowing coverage in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
Herbert M. ‘Tim’ Richards III
Kamuela, Hawaii