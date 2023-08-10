Climate change suffering
In our divided United States, there is one sure bet. There are those who are suffering from climate change, and those who are not suffering. Yet.
Myron Schreck
Moscow
Toward a basic income
Reading Pete Haug’s column (Daily News, Aug. 8) reminded me of a connection I made in my head. He shared the Club of Rome’s 5 System-Shifting Steps, of which I’ll only speak to the first; universal basic income.
To some this sounds like a handout: encouraging folks not to work. However, studies indicate with a basic income, our justice system will be greatly unburdened. Why? Because many folks languishing in prison are there because of crimes of desperation. Logically, if they had a guaranteed income they might make less risky decisions. Where it’s been tried, the results have shown people who have a guarantee that they will be able to feed and house themselves and their families are more productive; they take fewer risks.
Risks borne of desperation include criminal offenses. If only a portion of those incarcerated were to find a floor to their poverty provides a chance at a future, our justice system would surely shrink. How does that benefit us? The public money now spent to catch, defend and prosecute criminal behavior and the subsequent incarceration amounts to billions across this nation. If that expense were to shrink, if those folks were available to take jobs, to raise families, to shop at our stores, their productivity would increase the wealth of all our communities. Their income security would have a further ripple effect on their children.
Let’s imagine a world where Haug’s “Suggestions for Sustaining Humankind” article actually comes true. America has long been the world’s “test kitchen,” right back to our roots. Since we’ve lately been toying with anarchy, feeling the razor’s edge of chaos in our culture, let’s instead focus on positive measures we can surely achieve to better ourselves as a community.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
