Dale Courtney’s column “The Cost of the Liberal World Order” (Daily News, July 20) contains false and outrageous statements.
Let’s refute his most egregious charge. He claims that the liberal democracies of the world are actually fascist and authoritarian.
A fascist state is one that suppresses freedom of speech and freedom of action. It is racist and xenophobic, and usually encourages a cult of personality in its authoritarian leaders.
Courtney’s minister, Doug Wilson, wrote an infamous booklet defending slavery. His co-author was Steve Wilkins, who was a founding member of the racist League of the South. Its members were marching alongside neo-Nazis and white supremacists at the Charlottesville rally in 2017.
Dale is wrong to say that liberal democratic governments, using standard public health precautions during the pandemic, “crippled” their economies as a result.
Data from the reputable The Economist proves that Courtney is dead wrong. The 19 countries in the Eurozone have an average 6.6% unemployment rate, a 4.4% budget deficit, and economic growth for 2022 is predicted to be 2.6%.
The U.S. figures for these categories are 3.5%, 6%, and 2.3% respectively. Trump left us with a 14.4% budget deficit, which Biden has reduced by 8.4%.
Australia and New Zealand had the most stringent COVID-19 restrictions, but their economies are doing well. Following the order of economic vitals above, the Kiwis stand at 3.3%, 5.2%, and 2.6%; the Aussies excel at 3.5%, 2.5%, and 3.2%.
Modern public health services are the most pro-life organizations in human history. Do we dare call those who refuse to take vaccines or wear masks “pro-death”?
Pro-life Canada closed its borders and ordered a lockdown, and its economic vitals are 4.9%, 3.5%, and 3.6%. Its covid deaths are 1,126 per million versus ours at 3,062. The Aussies (467) and Kiwis (312) have saved many more lives.
Timothy Moore, in his Aug. 5 letter, notes that NASA tacitly admitted after spending $200 billion that they never actually went to the moon because they couldn’t get through the radiation-intense Van Allen belts surrounding the Earth.
Tim, we don’t give up that easily! Sure those belts have highly charged electrons and other particles that can damage people and spacecraft if they spend too much time there. So they don’t. And they add shields to keep the radiation level safe in the spacecraft. Letting the radiation belts stop us from exploring space would be like saying “yea, that other island looks great but we won’t be able to get through all of that water or fire is great but it could hurt us too so let’s just stay in our cold caves.” Humans are great at overcoming obstacles. Don’t give up on us.