Timothy Moore’s letter (Daily News, Aug. 8) was interesting. He claims, without proof, that Trump won the 2020 election and that there was rampant fraud. The credible evidence shows that the election was conducted honestly and fairly and that Trump lost. The evidence:
n The conclusions of Trump’s own campaign staff, Attorney General, and election cybersecurity chief.
n Reports from state and local election officials of both parties.
n 60 major court cases brought by Trump and his allies.
n An Associated Press review of a great many reports on the election.
n Trump’s own people still have found no credible evidence of election fraud or his “victory.” House Republicans have not found any, either.
Moore claims that “Biden is the real criminal,” but mentions no specific crimes and no evidence. He does mention Hunter Biden, but that doesn’t prove anything about Joe Biden.
Moore claims that Biden wages war on American civilization and Christianity, but his examples are nonsense. Nothing in mainstream Christianity limits it to whites or the U. S. (see Matthew 28: 19), nor does mainstream American civilization. Extremists who break the law, as in the violent attack on the nation’s Capitol, deserve to be prosecuted.
Moore claims that Biden “hates Christians” but provides no proof (he is Roman Catholic). He claims that Merrick Garland belongs to a “sect” that executed Jesus. Moore apparently doesn’t know that the Romans executed Jesus. He apparently doesn’t know what Jesus said on the cross about forgiveness. Moreover, if he hates Jews for events two thousand years ago, he must hate all Christians for the deaths and destruction from the many religious wars involving Christians.
He claims that open borders (which don’t exist) are harming Christianity but apparently doesn’t know that many immigrants are Christians. Moreover, a series of presidents have called on Congress to reform our immigration and naturalization systems; Congress has repeatedly failed to act.