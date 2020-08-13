How many needless deaths?
Kenneth Gordon’s letter (Daily News, Aug. 10) argues that deaths of .047 percent of the U.S. population do not warrant “destroying our economy” and “are neither reasonable nor prudent.”
He also asserts that there is no scientific evidence that wearing a face mask helps; in fact, he says, it can make matters worse. Both points are mistaken.
As of Aug. 10, Johns Hopkins University reports that 163,100 Americans have died from COVID-19 directly. While that number represents about .049 percent of the population, studies have shown that count to be about 28- to 30-percent low. Suppose the percent nonetheless is about one-half of one percent of the nation’s population. Other deaths must be added to that figure — from postponed surgeries, pandemic depression suicides, and repurposed resources. The collateral damage is still being calculated. But it’s clear that in recent weeks the U.S. has been adding around 1,000 more Covid-19 deaths each day, day after day.
We wouldn’t be having this exchange if a more coherent, fact-based, and responsive policy were implemented by the government at all levels. It’s not the case that small business must fail, or that families must be plunged into poverty, were proper containment efforts taken sooner and more consistently.
We’ve learned what works, based on the early experience of other countries and ongoing research. It’s now clear that wearing face masks significantly reduces the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (https://bit.ly/38jQz7q). Mr. Gordon’s objections are known myths about facemasks (https://bit.ly/3fI8zuc). Moreover, research by a team of virologists at Johns Hopkins and UC San Francisco concluded that wearing a mask can result in less lethal cases of COVID-19 and a faster route to herd immunity (https://bit.ly/2XS7tG7).
How many needless deaths are reasonable and prudent so the rest of us can go on with life as usual?
Stephen P. Banks
Moscow