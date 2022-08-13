Equal treatment under the law
I read the news today, oh boy. FBI agents executed a search warrant at a billionaire’s home. I don’t know what crime or what evidence they suspected. But I can waitto find out.
FBI agents had to present a sworn affidavit. And a judge had to determine “probable cause” that a crime was committed and that evidence of the crime is at the location.
Search warrants are granted every day for a variety of crimes, and persons subjected to search can go to court to prove the searchwas illegal.
Here, however, the billionaire and his supporters are using the search to fundraise, begging supporters to contribute money to his cause. They claim it is a political persecution. Some are calling for civil war.
First, why does a billionaire need your money? If he’s a billionaire, he can defend himself without fundraisers. Maybe he isn’t a billionaire, and he really does need your money? Or maybe he doesn’t need your money, he just wants it because he doesn’t want to spend his own money?
Second, I can appreciate a defendant’s claim of political persecution. Many convicted politicians made that claim. I support the rights of defendants. They have the right to confront their accusers in court. They are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court. And they have the right to shut up.
Third, I draw the line at civil war. I am a patriot. I refuse to join an insurrection, especially to help a billionaire avoid a search warrant. I know Republicans claim that a former president must be treated differently, more respectfully, than you and me.
But they say the same thing about wealthy defendants. I reject that. The Constitution guarantees due process and equal protection for everyone — not special treatment for ex-presidents.