Digging it?
“When you’re in a hole, stop digging” is good advice. Beneficial climate legislation uses the same principle — reducing fossil fuel consumption to stop worsening the problem.
Economists say the best way to reduce fossil fuel consumption is to raise the carbon price. Ideally, this price would reflect fossil fuels’ “negative externalities.” But how could it? A price reflecting the devastating excess carbon dioxide impact would only be affordable for millionaires. However, while this pricing problem appears intractable, it isn’t because the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR2307) already has a solution.
HR2307 charges fossil fuel producers a steadily increasing carbon fee and sends 97 percent of this money to consumers as a monthly dividend. So the producers will raise their fuel prices, but as long as a consumer doesn’t have a huge carbon footprint, they will have enough money to pay for this increase.
HR2307 trusts people to find innovative ways to avoid wasting their monthly dividends on expensive carbon fuels. These innovations will spread quickly through the free market, and it is this mechanism that makes HR2307 so effective.
Join the nonpartisan Palouse Citizens’ Climate Lobby (cclpalouse.org) and help make HR2307 happen.
Simon Smith
Pullman
Deserved more than a brief
On Tuesday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a new report warning of a “code red for humanity.” It states that if we don’t take rapid action, climate change will devastate life as we know it. The report mentions that we’ve already experienced some consequences for our unchecked global emissions, including the overwhelming heat wave that took over the Palouse in late June.
Despite the report’s significance, the Daily News decided to write about it in the briefs section, dedicating only one paragraph to the most important climate report of the last year. But make no mistake, climate change will not be brief. The effects of climate change, from droughts to wildfires to ocean acidification, will not be brief. The harm that we inflict on future generations will not be brief.
The IPCC report says that we can still determine the future of our planet. We can keep our climate from warming over 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2100 and prevent some of the worst effects of global warming. But we can only do this if we move beyond moderation, compromise, and flat-out denial. Only if we respond to climate change with front-page urgency and attention. As U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said yesterday, “there is no time for delay and no room for excuses.”
Leila Brown
Pullman