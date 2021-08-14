Think about the trees
Denver claims they invented “xeriscaping” by combining the words of “landscaping” with Greek word “xeros” or dry. Wherever the word came from, it is interpreted differently in different locations. For some, it means choosing native plants that thrive in the local conditions. For others, it is about devising ways to cut down on water use and to landscape difficult areas like steep slopes and around walkways.
I get it, and I applaud the desire to reduce the use of water here in Moscow, where we are seeing the effects of drought and a declining aquifer all around us. Farmers think about it, and their focus is my topic: What about the soil?
Most neighborhoods are made up primarily of houses and streets and driveways and some poured surfaces like patios and porches. That’s dead soil. Our yards are all that’s left to give nature some space. That’s some heavy lifting. Worms and bugs live in the soil, they feed the critters that begin a food chain that goes all the way into the trees. So let’s talk about trees.
I’m on the Moscow Tree Commission. We meet once a month. We talk about what’s going on with the Moscow tree canopy. We worry about the stress the drought is putting on our local trees, both old and young. There have been reports of older trees showing signs of lack of adequate moisture deep in the soil where they can normally find moisture and survive the dry months of the year.
Let us be aware when we cover too much of our soils with cloth and rock that we may be using less water, but we may not be preparing our homes and community for the future in the best ways. Trees are our gift to the future.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
Let us live at own risk
Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, you voted to pass Biden’s bloated infrastructure bill? You’ve got to be kidding! I hope I have been the victim of the dreaded “misinformation” from which the left is so keen to shield us rubes.
Yes, infrastructure is important and the real stuff needs to be addressed, but all this stimulus crap is killing the middle class and our future generations. With a little explanation even a public school fifth grader can understand the stupidity of endlessly printing money you don’t have and expecting somebody else to pay for it.
You’re basically taking food off this kid’s plate to put on dad’s plate (or somebody unwilling to work) and expecting a little sister and brother yet unborn (assuming they’re not aborted) to keep the kid from going hungry. You’re selling out hardworking Idahoans. Fight for common sense and fiscal responsibility.
You people need a refresher in basic math and a spine transplant. If you do get that spine, fight for the rights of all Americans to examine the evidence and make their own choices about their health and livelihood. Government has only exacerbated the COVID-19 problem by creating fear and using it to manipulate the citizenry. Birth is traumatic. Life is a risk and it’s always fatal in the end. God alone numbers my days.
Use your position to allow your constituents to live and breathe at their own risk. Otherwise don’t assume you represent us. At least some of us are not ignorant and will make our voices heard at election time.
Otto Keyes
Moscow
Local resource stewardship
I was dismayed to learn from the Aug. 7 Daily News that strategies to address our local water crisis will consist primarily of greater conservation which, while a mindful path to take, doesn’t correct other underlying problems, causing landscapes to become less healthy and more prone to weed establishment and plant die-off. There has been talk for years of finding new sources of water, which remain unidentified.
In addition, I learned that yet another large subdivision is being proposed on the northeast corner of town, which will increase population and attendant water use. New ballfields are headed for construction. Last week, I also read in the paper that the water bill for one park in Lewiston, for one month was $13,000 — for how many gallons of water?
An article in the same paper discussed conservation. Further detail was provided in the latest water bill. There are limits to conservation. Knowing that our water supply continues to dwindle, wouldn’t it be prudent to wait to grow until we are certain of our sources? Cities are running out of water all over the west. Remember reading about the southwestern Great Plains Dust Bowl? People were warned and guidance was offered. Citizens paid little heed. The land dried up. It is literally drying up all around us.
We’ve known that groundwater levels have been dropping for decades. I applaud our city administrators for imagining and implementing conservation efforts. I ask and I urge you to ask how, in good conscience, can we allow continued growth before assuring long-term water supply for the region? I’m thinking about my grandchildren and their peers. Things are already looking pretty grim. Is this wise? Shouldn’t we have a plan in place before we approve another housing development and seed more playfields?
Debbie Kadlec
Moscow
Carbon dioxide by the numbers
Last week, my sister and I drove from Oregon to Mount Rainier, then on to Seattle. On this trip, we discharged 982 pounds of carbon dioxide (almost half a metric ton) into the atmosphere. One metric ton of carbon dioxide is produced for every 122.5 gallons of gasoline (about 10 auto tanks) consumed by a car at 65 mph. When we factor in cars, trucks, RVs, and speed (at 70 mph average or more), the value becomes one metric ton of carbon dioxide for every 84 gallons of gasoline. In 2019, 136 billion gallons of gasoline were combusted for highway use in the U.S. generating 1,600,000,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide; this represents only 15 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions. This carbon dioxide accumulates in the atmosphere, thickening the thermal blanket which warms oceans and land masses. Hot air sucks up moisture from dry areas and unloads it elsewhere.
Substantial progress toward slowing climate change will come as we buy electric/hybrid vehicles and walk/bike more. Major vehicle manufacturers are already committed to shifting from internal combustion to electric vehicles. But this is not enough to solve the problems we created. We must insist that our elected officials act on climate change. Excellent legislation exists: House of Representatives Bill 2307 Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is an impactful, revenue neutral bill that will deal with the carbon dioxide problem effectively. It imposes a fee on the carbon content of fuels (not a tax which can be consumed by Congress); the fee is returned to everyone living in the U.S. as a dividend to offset anticipated increases in the cost of carbon-dioxide-generating fuels. It is good legislation, written by citizens and approved by scientists and economists. We need this to restore the environment. Your representatives want to hear your views. If you’re shy, call after hours and leave a phone message.
Trish Hartzell
Moscow