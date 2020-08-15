Tips for parents this fall
We hope this will be helpful to those households that may have to keep their kids home and school them there until the COVID-19 epidemic is resolved.
Start with these basics:
1. Purchase good kid’s literature. Get recommendations from friends, teachers and shops like BookPeople of Moscow. Use the Marilyn Howard (RIP) method. Read with your kids — you to them, they to you aloud for 20 minutes a day. Encourage them to curl up with a book by themselves.
2. Purchase “Saxon Math” online for a few bucks. Excellent for continual review and advancement.
3. Share your family history with your kids. A story here and there. “I remember when … .” We moderns are a rootless people. These family stories will anchor them.
4. When you are ready, advance to online sites like Kahn Academy (free) or others. Your local school will also be glad to assist your efforts.
Fred and Lynaire Banks
Moscow
False narratives, misinformation
In the beginning of the (COVID-19) scare little was known about it. Shortly after the first recorded case in the U.S., President Trump did the prudent thing by closing down all travel from China and then Europe. After much confusion, contradictory information and recommendations from the so called “health experts,” America closed up and Americans hunkered down.
We have since learned a lot about the virus. But the Democrats and the lamestream media, never at a loss for letting a good crisis go to waste, have continued to perpetuate lies and misinformation regarding the virus and President Trump.
The sheeple on the left still regard the virus as being some kind of death sentence, falsely bleating that free thinking patriots are putting lives at risk and attempting to shame us for not wearing masks.
We now know the health risks are low, with a less than one half of one percent death rate in America. Many don’t even know they have COVID-19, most only suffer from mild flu-like symptoms.
Those wishing to wear masks should and those wishing not to shouldn’t be forced to. Businesses, schools and churches should be open and not be required to enforce restrictive mandates that require people to wear masks. The self-righteous thought police are free to boycott and can take their business where they feel safe.
The health compromised and the elderly should still be protected. This wasn’t the case in New York where Democrat Gov. Cuomo ordered that COVID-19 patients be housed in retirement homes. The loss of life due to that asinine decision was astronomical.
But the media rarely covers the failed decisions, poor policies, the bad choices or deadly mistakes made by the Democrats in power. They instead obsessively persist on spreading false narratives, misinformation and to mischaracterize those on the right. Why is that?
Joe Long
Moscow
Issues with always Trumpers
I recently outlined how local, selfish whiners, claiming violations of liberty, freedom and Constitutional rights, have never experienced the piercing bullets of big city police. However, I missed a biggie — whining. Always Trumpers have never had five rounds pumped into them as they slept (Breonna Taylor). Suffocation techniques have been wildly successful, too.
What kind of compensation is being offered to blindly follow this madman and drink his poison? Assuredly, Donald Trump will throw you into the abyss, hand out tax cuts for Trump.org, the rich, Wall Street corporations and none for you. Why are good people salivating over this insanity? Is it the 20,000 lies? The dive into fascism? An incompetent secretary of education or worthless attorney general? Or the new postmaster general pouring sand in the gears? And, don’t forget, voting by mail is righteous for Trump, but fraudulent for everyone else?
Do always Trumpers party all night, secure in the knowledge he’s going to ream you?
Trump took communion at The Immaculate Holier Than Thou Catholic Assembly of Perfection at Lafayette Park. Was this satisfying or just a deranged belief that a vote for Trump is a vote for Jesus?
Of the 160,000 dead, Trump says, “It is what it is.” They forgot their hydroxychloroquine, right?
Ask China, it’s their fault.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Advice for people of faith
In an Aug. 6 letter, Larry Kirkland writes that as a Christian he supports Donald Trump, and so should we. I do not gainsay Mr. Kirkland’s right to call himself a Christian. I cannot abide, however, his call for Christians to support Trump.
The Bible tells us to welcome strangers and aliens, especially those in need of our hospitality. Trump shuts the door on poor immigrants, refugees and asylum-seekers.
The Bible reveals that God loves the whole world. Trump’s hyper nationalism threatens the social and environmental welfare of the world.
The Bible commands us to love our neighbors as ourselves. Its prophets, including Jesus, teach us that if we share our resources, there will be plenty for all. Mr. Kirkland thinks socialism is satanic. The teachings of the prophets have much more in common with socialism than with Trump’s self-centered capitalism.
People of faith should not support Trump in the coming election.
Walter Hesford
Moscow
Can’t get it right
Dale Courtney simply can’t get Sweden right (His View, Aug. 5). Starting with a column on March 18, which was riddled with uncorrected errors, he now compounds his mistakes.
Courtney claims that Sweden’s coronavirus deaths peaked in early April, but they increased dramatically from that time. On April 7 they surged from 780 to 5,763 on August 8 for 10.2 million Swedes.
At 570 deaths per million, Sweden is fifth highest in Europe, and by far the worst in comparison to the four other Nordic countries, which have 1,214 virus fatalities with 17 million people.
Sweden closed its high schools and universities and meetings were limited to 50, but it allowed businesses and primary schools to remain open. After a month of strict lockdown, the other Nordic countries opened their primary schools in April (Finland in May) and some businesses.
Courtney assumed that Swedish authorities would “protect the elderly,” but this has not been the case. Nearly 2,400 have died in nursing homes, a horrendous 42 percent of the total.
Previous conservative governments had privatized much of the Swedish nursing home industry, and there have been wide-spread complaints about substandard care. In stark contrast, Danish public nursing homes have kept their virus deaths to 205 in a population of 5.8 million.
Sweden hoped to gain economically with its modified open policy, but it has not. Its 9-percent unemployment rate is 1.6 percent higher than the Eurozone average, and its 4.4-percent budget deficit is much higher than Norway’s but 2 percent lower than Denmark’s.
By comparison, Trump’s handling of the coronavirus has given us an unemployment rate of 11 percent and a budget deficit of 16 percent.
Trump supporters have been praising Sweden for its virus policies, but they seem to be unaware of the high death toll compared to its neighbors.
Nick Gier
Moscow