Questions not asked
As a former board president of nonprofits, and board member of others, I am familiar with what is required to support the operations and mission of a nonprofit organization. I was a volunteer, with many others, (an involved) in the creation and fundraising for Animal Haven when it transitioned from a City of Pullman owned organization to a membership-driven nonprofit. I live in Pullman and therefore support the city/WCHS contract with tax dollars. To watch what is happening at WCHS is heartbreaking. Reporting by the Daily News leaves many questions unasked and therefore unanswered.
We were informed this week of a public WCHS board meeting on Aug. 22 at 6:15 p.m. in Rm. 2018 of the Animal Disease and Biotechnology Facility on the Washington State University campus. This is a small conference room inadequate to hold what I suspect will be a substantial number of people concerned about what is happening at WCHS. The venue needs to change and add a Zoom link.