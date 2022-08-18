Lens of public opinion
Donald Trump always tries to win arguments or disputes with or about him through the lens of public opinion. He tries to manipulate public observation and, thus, opinion by spreading disinformation, collusion theories and attacks against the establishment. Our system of courts was founded in the 1780s on the premise that the judicial system must operate separately from the political systems in power — today, the Republican and Democratic parties — and follow the letter of the law, no matter who is affected by such procedure. So Trump attacks the Department of Justice by accusing them of doing the very thing that he tried to force Comey, Barr, Sessions, and others at DOJ to do — to become his willing accomplices.
And what does Merrick Garland do? He follows the rule of law, requesting that the court reveal the warrant, giving Trump the opportunity to object to revealing the warrant. If Trump objects, he is the only one trying to hide that information from you and me, the public. Why would he do that? The only way we can know why Garland requested this warrant in the first place, a warrant that a federal judge agreed was necessary to get the information about illegal activities, is to ask the presiding judge to open the warrant to us. The only reason for an objection would be that the revelation would disclose some probability of breaking the law that Trump does not want you and me toknow about.