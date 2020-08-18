Thoughts on globalism
May I remind all Americans that we have fought in every war from the War of Independence, the Civil War, World War 1, World War II, the Koren War, the Vietnam War, the two Iraq wars, and finally the Afghan war which we are still fighting.
Many of our sons and daughters fought and died in wars which were fought to give the world freedom. The globalists hate President Trump and their agent, George Soros, resides here in America and he is paying very large amounts of money to the Democrats.
Their goal is to destroy America because while we exist the global government cannot exist. It’s always good to remember any so-called government that ends in “ism” is very dangerous, like communism, etc.
I wonder, did you know that the Globalists have divided the world into 10 divisions. Canada, America and Mexico is one division. Benjamin Disraeli was the prime minister of England during Queen Victoria’s reign and he said this: “Were the people of England to know who really rules they would not sleep soundly in their beds.”
A warning. There is a time coming when you will look at the pioneers crossing the prairies with their wagons and hand carts and you will envy them because what we are going to go through will make crossing the prairies with wagons and hand carts look like a Sunday school picnic.
Time, unfortunately, has not changed the globalists. They still control the government of the world and they want to enslave every country and people.
Mike Beirens
Pullman
Do not be taken in by Trump
Trump is coming for your Social Security and Medicare. In his recent executive order, he has called for a “payroll tax holiday” starting Sept. 1 in which payroll (FICA) taxes withheld to fund these two beloved programs that benefit American workers will cease to be withheld for those earning less than $100,000 a year.
Both Democrats and Republicans in congress (as well as any thinking person who ever hopes to collect their hard-earned benefits from these programs) opposed this when he tried to include it in their coronavirus relief package. This does nothing to help the unemployed. Since a president cannot forgive taxes without congressional approval this “holiday” is actually just a deferral. The taxes are still due and will have to be repaid in some future balloon payment. (As a bookkeeper I’m really looking forward to this mess.)
Trump is furthermore attempting to bribe people into voting for him by promising to forgive the deferred taxes and make the tax cut permanent if he is reelected in November. His advisors have since attempted to walk that back but here is the direct quote from Trump “If I’m victorious on Nov. 3, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax. I’m going to make them all permanent, … I will extend it beyond the end of the year and terminate the tax.”
Make no mistake; that would be a death knell for these programs. It is doubtful he could keep that promise. The last time he was trying to get folks to vote for him, he promised he would NOT cut Social Security or Medicare. He will say anything. Do not be taken in.
Mary Huges
Moscow
The right to assemble
Because of Covid-19, many governing bodies have been attempting to restrict the assembling of people. However, the First Amendment to the United States Constitution says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof … or the right of the people peaceably to assemble … .” Any such law or ordinance is violating the Constitutional rights of the people who wish to assemble.
Jim Wilson
Moscow
All Black lives should matter
Charles Barkley, the sports commentator, said all Americans feel terrible about (George) Floyd’s tragic death and that “This is not Black or white, this is just about humanity. If you’re not upset by that (Floyd’s death) if you’re white, Jewish, Chinese, anything, there is something wrong with you.” We should all stand with the rest of humanity to condemn this horrific act and not with just some organization whose political motives are suspect. Our humanity is what ties us all together and what is important, not our race or color.
The “Black Life Matters” organization has participated in both the protests and riots that have occurred since Floyd’s death. BLM operates under the false narrative that white policemen are racist and treat Black men differently than other races. When careful analysis is performed on statistical data where criminality and other factors are included, no bias is observed. Other studies also confirmed the lack of bias with policemen of other races. Barkley also noted this when he said, “We need the cops, most of the cops do a fantastic job.”
I believed that BLM was misguided but well-intentioned. After watching tearful fathers whose children were shot and killed in BLM autonomous zones by people in BLM and aligned groups, I no longer believe that is true. The BLM leaders admit to being Marxist-anarchists and use their usual lies to justify their actions.
The truth is that the police are not racist; the police are needed to enforce the law and reduce crime and violence; our culture has many different ethnic components and is both unique and vibrant; the emancipation memorial is not racist; our country rightfully protects religious freedom; etc.
All the people killed in the BLM autonomous zones were Black, including an 8-year-old girl. Shouldn’t these Black lives matter?
Dean B. Edwards
Moscow
Maybe they should wear sign
Maybe those who don’t wear masks or social distance during this pandemic should consider displaying a sign or wearing a pin saying: MY LIFE DOESN’T MATTER. This would encourage the rest of us to be kinder, rather than just thinking they are selfish, uneducated or unpatriotic.
Richard Shafer
Moscow
Dying of COVID-19
It was interesting to read that less than one-half of 1 percent of the U.S. population died of COVID-19. My question is: How many of those people were already circling the drain with failure of internal organs?
Franci DuPont
Moscow