The ‘Wizard of Oz’ of the anti-masker crowd
As if we hadn’t gotten the message in the first two episodes July (17 and 31), Mr. Chuck Pezeshki continues his fantasy proof of the “fact that masks don’t work” (Aug. 14).
His argument is absent of data and based on insults, calling mask proponents “screamers,” “terrified anti-science adults,” “shriekers” and “wankers,” (the meaning of which he is embarrassingly unaware) who’ve “drunk the CDC Kool Aid” and who “demonstrate pathological innumeracy.”
He calls opposition positions “appalling and unacceptable,” “stupid,” “mindlessly cruel” and “nonsense,” and the science supporting mask effectiveness “inconclusive,” “conclusive,” “hot garbage” (twice), “nonsense” and “useless.”
Warming to his readers, he writes that choosing to wear a mask depends on “mental pathology.”
Lamenting that his critics do not believe he has a right to an opinion, he offers his expertise that includes being a professor who recently visited a “Black community in the U.S.” and used an N95 mask once to sand some fiberglass.
Oblivious to the fact that this resume qualifies him for nothing relevant to mask effectiveness except for fiberglass, he informs us sanctimoniously that he has an “obligation ... to provide the truth, from my analysis, to the people of Washington state.”
This diamond is hilarious from any angle: truth is not conditional to be “from my analysis” as most academicians, indeed most grade school children, know; his “analysis” is a secret; most Washingtonians do not know Mr. Pezeshki is their Wizard of Oz; this mantle of righteousness is self-bequeathed and given to someone unable to tell the difference between proof of fact and opinion.
One statement is sensible: He doesn’t “respond well to folks who say, ‘There have been a lot of papers written on masks work.’ ” In terms of logic, he failed to respond at all. All that insult ink could have been used to share some real data.
Timothy Ginn
Pullman