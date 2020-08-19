U.S. should do more on poverty
The United States is one of the most powerful and wealthy countries in the world. As a country in this position, we have an obligation to offer aid to those living in extreme poverty around the world.
There are 736 million people living in extreme poverty globally. As of 2018, 1 in 9 people around the world is hungry. More than 2 billion people lack access to regular safe and nutritious food.
These statistics are staggering, especially when you learn that world hunger could be eliminated by 2030 with an additional $265 billion per year for resources. This may seem like a lot of money, but when you compare it to other political priorities such as the defense budget ($668 billion in 2018), it becomes clear that this is feasible for the United States.
People globally need our help. We have the resources and the ability to do it, so why aren’t we?
Hannah Kremer
Moscow
Ask for your EICDA dividend
It may feel like it, but it is not all doom and gloom these days. Some of our apparently intractable problems actually do have workable solutions. For instance, several Daily News letters have already described how the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will effectively reduce carbon dioxide emissions and help mitigate the climate crisis. Those letters described the economic and environmental strengths of EICDA but it is also important to recognize the act embodies a fundamental moral principle.
EICDA’s central principle is that it collects a carbon dioxide pollution fee from the polluters and pays this dividend to all registered taxpayers so each household can adapt to the changing climate. If we believe in accountability, it seems only right that the polluters support this adaptation. EICDA is revenue neutral so is a much better option than having the government borrow even more money (i.e., steal from our grandchildren) to support climate impacted households.
Financial assistance is essential because climate adaptation might be expensive. It might involve buying new appliances, remodeling your house, or even moving house for some people. Thus it seems that most households will need assistance, especially the working and middle classes who have limited financial flexibility.
However, if we want to ensure that polluters rather than our grandchildren pay for our transition to a healthier and more sustainable world we need to contact our representatives and encourage them to pass EICDA. The Citizens’ Climate Lobby website has tools to make this process very easy, so please consider contacting your congressperson and let them know if you think you’ll need your EICDA dividend.
Simon Smith
Pullman
Only the best people?
One of the president’s campaign boasts was “I hire the best people. We want top-of-the-line professionals.” That is the reason I don’t understand why the 25-year postmaster general was replaced by a person who has no experience working at the U.S. Postal Service. If there was a legitimate reason that the PMG needed to be terminated, why wasn’t the next most experienced postal worker advanced to be the replacement PMG?
One fact that may explain the president’s choice is that this man contributed $1.1 million to the president’s campaign. He is a campaign contributor. Pay to play. That sounds familiar. Why does anyone let this fraud fool them? If you open your eyes, you will see the undermining of every institution we hold so dear for our democracy. While people die, our president plays golf. That’s right. “I take no responsibility!”
Are these your values?
P. S. Also, 23 career management postal workers were reassigned or removed. Now that is efficiency.
Gary Welch
Moscow
The art of the bunt
This hitting strategy is known as “the bunt,” a.k.a. “sacrifice bunt,” and it is most often employed when one is involved in a close game, with a score of say 2-2, most often in a late inning, say the seventh, after the leadoff hitter has reached first base (got the picture?). Let’s say the next batter is having a bad game, like maybe he’s 0 for 2 with two strikeouts. One might opt for a pinch hitter in this case, but an alternative would be the “bunt.”
This works exceptionally well when one has some speed both on first and at the plate (OK?). Now, chances are the batter has learned the art of the bunt starting with Little League and that he has honed this skill throughout his baseball career, right up to the time he signed up with the M’s.
The idea is that the batter lays down the “bunt,” the baserunner tears off for second, and ideally, or luckily, both players end up safe, but at least the baserunner gets to second (known in baseball parlance as “scoring position”) with only one out. The next batter or the one following, it is hoped, hits safely and in all likelihood the lead run — possibly the winning run — scores from second.
Please note that I do not personally take credit for devising this strategy of “the bunt.” It’s just some baseball thing I’ve heard about somewhere. Go Mariners!
Ron McFarland
Moscow
You matter and should count
The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30th. If you don’t fill out the census, you don’t count. Based on census counts, our federal taxes return to our communities to help with roads, schools, hospitals and much more. If you don’t count, you will be reducing the amount of needed funds coming to your community.
Also, our voting districts are determined by the census count. If you choose not to be counted, not only will your community miss out on literally millions of dollars over the next 10 years, but your voting district could be enlarged, including more people from surrounding areas to equal the number of people in the other districts in the state. That means your vote will be diluted and thus will count less.
It is estimated that only 6 out of 10 households in the nation have responded to the census. Although Latah County has a 72-percent response rate, some communities in the county have only a 44-percent rate. The goal is to reach 100 percent, so please do your part.
Go to 2020Census.gov or call (844) 330-2020 to fill out your census. You matter. And you count, but only if you fill out your census.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow