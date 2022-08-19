Yes, it belongs on the front page
I am writing with regard to your story last weekend regarding Alex Lloyd. Without saying anything one way or the other regarding the legal issues involved in his case, which are still ongoing and unresolved, we wanted to publicly state that as far as Christ Church is concerned, we do believe that sexual misconduct on the part of any of our elders and deacons belongs on the front page of the newspaper. That, so far as it goes, is as it should be.
Douglas Wilson
Moscow
Column lacked research
Dale Courtney’s latest column shows, yet again, that a very little knowledge is a dangerous thing. He blames “Bidenomics” for the recent rise of credit card debt. However, if he had bothered to learn more, he would have discovered that the latest credit card debt is lower than it was in the fourth quarter of 2019, when credit card debt totaled $927 billion. I guess we have to blame that on Trumpenomics.
Also, President Reagan’s own budgets do not fit his claim that deficits are from spending too much rather than taxing too little, at least in his first term. Total spending for each of those years was very close to what his budgets recommended. However, total revenues fell far below his revenue forecasts for all four years. And both Reagan and George H.W. Bush said they would not approve any new taxes, but Dale is foolish to take them at their words. Both approved tax increases.
David Nice
Pullman
Inclusive means everyone
The Moscow Together Project is all about making people feel safe, free from harassment and intimidation in any Moscow business they walk into. But inclusivity is inclusivity. Whether it’s a Black gay man in a dress ordering a beer at Mingles or a White Christian male wearing a MAGA hat enjoying a cup of coffee while minding his own business at the One World Cafe. Inclusive means everyone, right?
Joe Long
Moscow
Vote yes on Prop. 1
Don’t believe Idaho Freedom Foundation disinformation and lies calling Reclaim Idaho’s Proposition 1, the Quality Education Act, “class warfare.” The Idaho Attorney General’s office has confirmed that the Quality Education Act would not raise taxes on individual Idahoans earning less than $250,000, or couples earning less than $500,000. To claim otherwise is to defend corporations and people so rich they can pay accountants and tax lawyers to avoid paying their fare share, rich enough to elect politicians who will keep rigging tax codes in their favor.
Education in Idaho has been systematically starved for decades, the ongoing Republican lock on our legislature meaning the rich make out like bandits, while working families and especially kids get screwed. With record population growth and record-low unemployment, why do we still rank first in the nation in percentage of the workforce making minimum wage, and just the federally mandated $7.25 that hasn’t budged in well over a decade? Does that statistic correlate with our also being last in the nation in per-student K-12 funding? I’m betting it does, and we can finally do something about it. Vote yes on Proposition 1 this November, and get a yard sign up while you’re at it.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Biden’s justice pledge
The recent Mar-a-Lago document search merits a review of James Comey’s sworn testimony before the U.S. Senate regarding a high-ranking U.S. official’s gross mishandling of top secret information.
The facts weren’t disputed: reckless disclosure of uncountable numbers of sensitive, secret, and top secret communications. The revelation of these secrets created tangible and severe threats to our national security.
The U.S. Senate simply wanted to know two things from the FBI: 1. Had the Russians and Chinese been feeding off the top secret information like children in a candy store?; and 2. Was the FBI going to prosecute the perpetrator?
Mr. Comey stated, “I do not deny” that the Russians and Chinese have been gorging themselves on the top secret smorgasbord. And, though the perpetrator had served at the highest levels of knowledge and responsibility within the U.S. government for decades, Comey found Hillary Clinton ignorant of security practices and had “no intent.” Therefore, no prosecution.
While the formerly hallowed halls of the FBI have been inarguably hollowed out by Democrat political termites, and Americans have no cause to believe there’s a shred of integrity remaining in the agency, this is Joe Biden’s chance to make good on his pre-inauguration pledge to eliminate the two-justice-system approach in America. You know, the system where the powerful and politically connected don’t go to prison like the rest of us.
Joe Biden should: 1. Demand Garland resign immediately and insist that DOJ move on from Trump; 2. Propose to Congress the dismantling of the FBI, brick by brick down to the dirt it sits upon, banning all current employees from public service ever; and 3. For the sake of these United States, to create a new law agency with built-in measures to certifiably prevent future weaponization against Americans.
John Wright
Moscow
More support for HSOP
I was very disappointed when I read this morning that the Moscow City Council denied The Humane Society of the Palouse the mere $10,000 that they requested in their ARPA Grant Application, while granting funds to all other applicants, and still having more than $140,000 ARPA funds left that they designated to the Water Capital Fund. I was flabbergasted that they could not see how HSOP was affected by the pandemic through a decrease in open hours, volunteers, and normal fundraisers while dealing with an increase in animals to care for. Certainly, HSOP is of great value to our community by feeding the hungry and providing homes for unsheltered and unwanted animals.
Since the city council won’t give them any ARPA funding, perhaps they could give them funds from another source over and above the little they budget annually.
After hearing and reading what’s happening with the Whitman County Humane Society, we need to be more appreciative and caring for the Humane Society of the Palouse. I think it is deplorable that they have to go begging for 67% of their funds in order to meet budget.
Diana M. Moss
Moscow
Keep NFL updates
I enjoyed reading about how our alumni from Washington State University and University of Idaho are faring in the NFL. It would be fun to get updates throughout the season.
Mark Kuzyk
Pullman