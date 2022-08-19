Yes, it belongs on the front page

I am writing with regard to your story last weekend regarding Alex Lloyd. Without saying anything one way or the other regarding the legal issues involved in his case, which are still ongoing and unresolved, we wanted to publicly state that as far as Christ Church is concerned, we do believe that sexual misconduct on the part of any of our elders and deacons belongs on the front page of the newspaper. That, so far as it goes, is as it should be.

Douglas Wilson

Tags

Recommended for you