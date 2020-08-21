Laughter and tears
Walking into the Moscow Food Co-op I was relieved to see everyone wearing a mask, except for a mother with about an 18-month-old baby in her arms.
This was a Mennonite mother wearing her little bonnet and long dress with comfortable shoes. Her little girl was dressed similarly with them both wearing masks around their neck. I was smiling at them, when I realized masks hide facial expressions.
The baby couldn’t see me smiling but her eyes met mine and she laughed. And I laughed. Did she know I was smiling at her even with eye contact? Then the thought came to me, what must this baby be thinking with everyone wearing masks? What thoughts were going through her mind and why did she laugh and look around at everyone so intently? And then laugh some more?
I said something to the mother through my mask about what must her child be thinking with everyone wearing a mask? She answered and said she thinks it is a joke. Everyone is playing around. I then looked around at everyone and their different masks, no two alike, with nose covered and eyes peering out above it, with sometimes a bushy beard hanging down below. I laughed myself, at the weirdness of it all.
Yes this is all a joke and we will wake up from playing around with our masks on. Yes we will. Together we will keep the faith in wearing masks in hopes this joke will dissipate, the threat lessen and we will not have to play around any longer.
When I got home, I looked in the mirror with my mask on and started to giggle. And then I cried for this little pandemic baby and babies everywhere and for their future.
Donna Bradberry
Moscow
Three ideas for your day
Here are three ideas from a Palouse human and his canine companion: 1. Please stop arguing about masks; 2. Please support your postal workers; and 3. Please remember we are all in the Inland Northwest. You could be in Beirut, or Caracas or Sao Paolo. Try to be kind, reasonable and rational. Please.
Rob Meyer
Moscow