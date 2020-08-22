Teachers stepping up, not ‘grandstanding’
In reference to “COVID-19 and the political grandstanding of ed unions” (Dale Courtney, Aug. 20): In mid to late March, across the country, K-12 and higher education teachers were told they had to transition from traditional education to all online education.
They were given a range of 48 to 96 hours in which to do so. And they did.
Within days, teachers and parents transitioned from an understandable, manageable education system into an unknown, unmanageable array of trying to deliver education into homes in all sorts of situations. As the federal and many state governments refused to deal with the reality of a viral pandemic, they kept on trying to help students and parents through it all.
Educational content took a back seat to keeping students and families together.
After five months of arguing, denying, and in the best cases, planning for another six months of extremely challenging conditions; teachers are told to teach, in effect, double classes.
Yet, according to Courtney, “educational unions are grandstanding.” After decades of teachers being told they are bad, that all the ills of our children are blamed on the schools, that their pay scale stagnates, support systems are cut, cries of “accountability” leads to a morass of standardized tests, how dare the teachers try to protect themselves.
Courtney interprets the 40 percent of parents interested in home-schooling as “how far public schools fall short.” He writes, “They have discovered that they can do a better job.”
Perhaps, in fact, parents are concerned that the lack of leadership, and the lack of “far-left policies” to support teachers and families has led to no forthcoming support for parents who have to stay home to monitor students, therefore they must do so.
Support your teachers and schools.
John P McNamara
Pullman