Reagan’s nonsense

Michael Reagan’s column (Daily News, Aug. 15) was quite an entertaining piece of nonsense. His overriding thesis is the media is too busy hating Trump to report on the pressing issues of the day. Reagan’s column is filled with misleading or false statements. Here are few observations:

Mainstream media — the NY Times and Washington Post for example — aren’t in the business of spreading conspiracy theories as is the right-wing tabloid, the NY Post. I have a feeling the NY Post isn’t going to get any Pultizers for their “heroic work on the Bidens.”

