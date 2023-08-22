Reagan’s nonsense
Michael Reagan’s column (Daily News, Aug. 15) was quite an entertaining piece of nonsense. His overriding thesis is the media is too busy hating Trump to report on the pressing issues of the day. Reagan’s column is filled with misleading or false statements. Here are few observations:
Mainstream media — the NY Times and Washington Post for example — aren’t in the business of spreading conspiracy theories as is the right-wing tabloid, the NY Post. I have a feeling the NY Post isn’t going to get any Pultizers for their “heroic work on the Bidens.”
Mr. Reagan and, in general, right-wing conservatives, have a very strong tendency to completely disregard the facts laid bare before them (Trump’s four indictments and 91 felony counts) and instead pretend that the Biden corruption conspiracy is fact. Hunter Biden has two misdemeanor tax evasion charges and one felony gun charge. President Biden has zero indictments and no felony counts.
Mainstream media outlets do not hate Trump (well, who would blame them) but instead are just reporting on his many crimes. That is their job. And, as evidenced by the 91 felony counts against him, they’ve had to report a lot.
As far as Reagan’s other claims, the economy is doing quite well (not wrecked as Reagan asserts), Biden’s border policies aren’t much different than Trump’s although less cruel and without the racist language, and gas and oil production is at record levels as is green energy (so much for crippling our gas and oil industries). Is it possible for conservatives to actually tell the truth instead of spreading lies and misinformation?
To top it off, a great irony exists as Reagan accuses Hunter Biden of profiting off his Daddy’s name. Does anyone think for a moment that this babbling idiot would have a syndicated column if his name were Michael Short instead of Michael Reagan?
Wade Hoiland
Pullman
The GOP travesty
A travesty occurred Aug. 15. I attended the Latah Republican Central committee meeting to consider censuring Rep. Lori McCann because of her voting record. Out of the several hundred bills put forward by the Idaho Legislature last session, McCann, according to the group, voted against the GOP platform on 13 of these bills, and for that, McCann was censured by the Latah Central Committee.
McCann had an opportunity, given by Chairman Dan Schoenberg, to explain the reasons for her votes prior to the meeting being brought to order. Her reasons made complete sense. She talked to her constituents, personally researched each bill, reviewed the cost versus outcome and the overall value to Idaho residents for all 13 bills. What really touched me was when McCann said that many of her votes were simply the right thing to do for the residents of District 6 and the State of Idaho, regardless of the GOP’s position.
McCann listens, investigates, does her own research and independently comes to a conclusion before she votes. Isn’t that what we want our representatives to do? Apparently, the Latah GOP Central Committee believes that 13 votes they don’t like gives them the authority to censure our good representative. That is the travesty.
Kathy Weber
Moscow
The adult in the room
Lori McCann is a class act: first in her listening to and following the wishes of her constituents, and second in her gracious acceptance of the recent “reprimand” for not toeing the party line. She is clearly the adult in that room. Her colleagues seem more interested in their silly culture wars and in the fear that someone, somewhere, might be trying to vote.
Virginia McConnell
Troy
What I would have said
I have long been registered as an unaffiliated, or independent, Idaho voter, and have voted for both Republican and Democratic candidates over the course of 34 years. Unaffiliated voters can’t vote in the Republican primary and I perhaps shouldn’t have been surprised to learn that I would not be able to speak at the “public hearing” held by the Latah County Republican Central Committee to consider whether Representative Lori McCann should be censured or reprimanded for her voting record in the last legislative session.
The Idaho Republican Party views independent voters as a threat, undeserving of participation either in selecting its candidates for statewide office or even in the proceedings of its county central committees. At the hearing on Aug. 15, it became clear that it views legislators who think on their own as a threat, too. If I had been permitted to speak at the hearing, this is what I would have said:
Efforts by the Latah County Republican Central Committee to censure or reprimand Rep. Lori McCann confirm its growing and unhealthy intolerance for any departure from the dogma of its party platform. The actions proposed, and now taken, by the committee reflect disdain for McCann’s independent critical thinking, her careful consideration of differing views, her concern for enforceability of laws once enacted and their long-term consequences and most importantly her respect for the opinions of her constituents.
Censure and reprimand are tools of intimidation and coercion, meant to discourage any future departures from the party script. As an unaffiliated “independent” voter, I applaud McCann’s thoughtful approach to governing and her respectful stand against the central committee’s rigid and unrealistic expectations of conformity to party doctrine.
Charles Graham
Moscow
Call me a RINO
Wow! I haven’t seen anything this crazy since the McCarthy hearings in the mid-1950s. Idaho Republicans, with a huge majority in the Legislature and owning all the statewide elected officials, are now forced to start eating their own for headlines. They are after Rep. Lori McCann and 13 other evildoers who dared not support overriding the governor’s veto of a crackpot bill attacking the ultimate “new commies,” our librarians. McCarthy would be so proud of the majority. As the Idaho Freedom Foundation cheers them on, Dorothy Moon and her sidekicks continue to try and limit who can vote in the Republican primary. For example, they would like to kick us out if we donate to a Democrat. Will they also kick us out for supporting a “censured” Republican? I guess I’m gone then as I intend to send a check to Rep McCann and ask for a really big yard sign. McCann is in the mold of the real Idaho Republicans 20-years ago who tried to help the people, not intimidate and threaten us. Isn’t it time to take on property taxes and school funding and stop inventing hysteria like “woke” and “critical race theory.” Republicans probably won’t, as it is a lot easier for the “conservatives” to pick on those ultimate evildoers, our librarians and teachers. I hope Rep. McCann is not driven out by this nonsense. We need a lot more just like her.
Consider me a RINO (Republican in need of an Organization).
Earl Bennett
Genesee
Congrats, and an apology
Congratulations to Deb McNeil for garnering sufficient votes in the recent primary election to go up against Francis Benjamin in the general election to replace retiring Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson.
I also apologize to McNeil and readers for my recent column in which I conflated Eileen Macoll’s education with McNeil’s.
I wish McNeil well in the November election.
Terence L. Day
Pullman