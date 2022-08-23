It’s time to open your wallets again, Idaho taxpayers. Your state government has just wasted more of your tax dollars.
No, this isn’t the result of all that “waste, fraud and abuse” in government agencies that office-seekers promise to unearth once elected, and then never manage to find. It stems from a deliberate decision by your elected legislators and governor to directly defy a court order.
That order, issued in 2018, said that preventing transgender people from changing their birth certificates to reflect their choice of sex violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Pshaw, said legislators two years later, passing a bill doing just that by huge majorities in both the House and Senate. (No awards for correctly guessing which party comprised most members of those majorities.) And Gov. Brad Little signed the bill into law.
Anyone can guess what happened next. The state was taken to court. It lost. And the court ordered the state to pay not only its own costs but those of the people bringing the suit, $321,224.
As yet, it is unknown whether that bill will be paid from the state’s “Constitutional Defense Fund,” created solely to finance futile exercises like this to the tune thus far of more than $3 million, or another government purse. But there is only one ultimate source of that money:
So make that total cost at least $3,321,224 — and counting.