A few observations on the Latah County GOP reprimand of Rep. Lori McCann for her position on five legislative bills in the last session. Some background: McCann had Governor Brad Little’s confidence when he appointed her to her legislative position in 2021. Then, as a candidate in 2022, she received more votes in Latah County District 6 than any of the other Republican candidates. It could be argued that the turnout she worked for made possible the close election of our Republican state senator.
McCann’s conservatism is grounded in her long experience in the paralegal field as a professor and as a practitioner in the family law office. Her connection to agriculture and commerce is hands-on, giving her practical understanding of issues that inform her legislative duties. She knows the citizens of District 6, stays in contact with the district’s civic and religious and educational institutions to a degree unmatched by our other representatives.
Former Idaho attorney general and Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones alluded to Rep. McCann as an exemplary legislator “who has been reprimanded for using her brain.” The job of the legislator is to represent constituents and to exercise judgment as to whether the laws will truly work to their benefit. This is where the effort comes in — not just bringing up bills for popular causes, but in judging whether they will be beneficial in their consequences.
Idaho politics in the popular sphere has been infected by a bumptious Libertarianism. Consider once candidate for governor, Ammon Bundy, as a prime example of the type: break the laws, call foul, run about yelling “freedom,” get covered by the media circus. This populism has too much infected some in Idaho District 6 politics also.
Representative Lori McCann is the conservative way out of this morass.
Fred and Lynaire Banks
Moscow
A different military
Dale Courtney, in his Aug. 16 Daily News column, outlines the problem our military faces in filling their recruitment goals. Unfortunately he then tries to blame all of this on transgender children. This is too silly to respond to but we do need to do something to get children interested in joining the armed services.
One reason only 23% of children qualify is that it is a different Army. Recruits are now likely to come from the middle class and have the grades to show can handle high technology weapons. In high school, girls are outperforming boys in these skills but they only make up 14% of the army. Army surveys show that across the ideological spectrum, recruits say feeling a sense of duty is a big reason they signed up. So how do we motivate young women to sign up? President Biden should highlight the positive changes U.S. women have driven around the globe. Look at the World Cup as an example. Yes, we lost, but we also created a worldwide movement where girls could compete — eventually matching the skill of the U.S. Those empowered women in Afghanistan and Vietnam will eventually have an impact on those nations’ governments. That is something young women and all of us should be proud of. Recruiting ads should highlight women’s achievements and provide testimony in how being a soldier helped them. Getting more women in the military will also make women feel safer and help our young men become better partners. We need more female recruiting officers and set specific goals to increase the share of women serving. All of this can start a slow but steady change to a better military with more opportunities for our young men and women.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Party control
The Daily News last week reported that there was to be a meeting that evening to determine if Representative Lori McCann should be censured for 13 of her votes during the past Idaho legislative session. Those votes were deemed by some not to align with the Idaho Republican Party platform. Since the meeting was open to the public, I attended. I am deeply troubled by this hearing and the subsequent reprimand over five of those votes. That a thinking and caring person who was elected by her constituents to represent them in the legislature should then suppress her unique individual contribution in order to act and vote in lock step to a party’s dictates is contrary to our democratic principles. I am concerned that our representative democracy would become, in essence, government by a core of nonelected party officials. While there will be no further penalties this time, apparently there will be next time. Enforced conformity should have no role within any part of our political system. I respect Lori McCann, my representative, as a person with integrity. I am, however, grateful to this investigative committee as their hearing made evident to me just how much diligence Representative McCann puts into her responsibility to represent her constituents and to serve all the citizens of Idaho.
Linnea Marshall
Moscow
Our blue boat
Again we sang the “Blue Boat Home” (by Peter Mayer) song at church today, and again I cried at the last four lines.”I was born upon the fathoms/Never harbor or port have I known/The wide universe is the ocean I travel/And the earth is my blue boat home.”
Why, I wonder, can I not sing those words without a choke in my throat and my eyes filling with tears?
I can only guess, but like so many, I’ve often felt alone in a “wide universe.” The fact that I am only one small “brief candle” on the “blue boat home” is heartache. I was born, I will die. It is a revelation: this earth is just a blue marble, a boat in the universe, a vessel so unique it has not been equaled in all the mirrors we’ve cast to the skies. The Hubble telescope, and now the James Webb Space Telescope have sent back amazing pictures to be viewed by scientists and the public alike. But nowhere, in all the wide universe, ours or the others in the pictures equals our “blue boat home.” And finally, it causes in me the deepest and most profound gratitude to have been given this life, this precious consciousness, to view myself, this world and the context of it all. “The wide universe is the ocean I travel/And the earth is my blue boat home.” May we all dedicate ourselves to preserving this unique and unequaled gem, our home, our blue boat, for generations to come.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
They are one
Drug prohibition birthed a married couple. The drug pusher cannot exist without the drug warrior’s black market, and the drug warrior cannot justify his budget without the drug pusher. They are one.