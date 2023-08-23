McCann a real leader

A few observations on the Latah County GOP reprimand of Rep. Lori McCann for her position on five legislative bills in the last session. Some background: McCann had Governor Brad Little’s confidence when he appointed her to her legislative position in 2021. Then, as a candidate in 2022, she received more votes in Latah County District 6 than any of the other Republican candidates. It could be argued that the turnout she worked for made possible the close election of our Republican state senator.

McCann’s conservatism is grounded in her long experience in the paralegal field as a professor and as a practitioner in the family law office. Her connection to agriculture and commerce is hands-on, giving her practical understanding of issues that inform her legislative duties. She knows the citizens of District 6, stays in contact with the district’s civic and religious and educational institutions to a degree unmatched by our other representatives.

