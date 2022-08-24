Support ongoing probe
The paper picked up an article from The Associated Press last week that has me on several levels. First, it’s about the 2019 probe into the former president’s ties to Russia. Wow. That’s history, right? We’ve so moved on! But wait, how is this important? I read the article twice. Then I noticed where it had been published. On the “Obituaries/Nation” page. What irony!
This sort of information is important because it reflects on the decisions that were made about whether the White House was responsible for withholding evidence. It says, “The Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr improperly withheld portions of an internal memo … .” OK? So parts of a memo were not provided, what’s the big deal? But there was a conclusion made without these bits. The conclusion was in favor of the president. Barr cited the memo (without some parts of it) … announcing that then-President Donald Trump had not obstructed justice in the Russia investigation.”