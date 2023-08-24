McCann has the right stuff

It’s ironic that the hearing the Latah County Republican Central Committee held to determine if Lori McCann should be censured because of her votes on certain bills, convinced me she is exactly the kind of legislator who deserves to be supported, not censured.

A year ago, I registered as a Republican to be able to vote in their closed primary. I wanted to help the more responsible, rational and reasonable candidates to be selected. Given the dominance the Republican party has and likely will continue to have in Idaho politics, I knew whichever candidates won in the primary would go on to be elected in the general election. McCann handily won her house seat, thereby demonstrating the majority of voters in her district wanted her to represent them, which she has done in the thoughtful way she has voted on various bills. However, a number of her votes didn’t pass the party’s loyalty test, hence their decision to “indict and try her.” Even though the process used was deemed fair, even by McCann herself, it still seemed more like an old-fashioned witch hunt. Having attended the hearing and heard McCann’s defense of her votes, along with reading her written response to them, I ended up admiring her very much. She both demonstrated grace under pressure and more importantly that she is the kind of representative we need more, not less of. I’m sure the process she has been subjected to by her own party has taken its toll, and so would not be surprised if she decided not to run again next year. However, if she does decide to run, she will certainly get my vote.

