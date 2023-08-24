It’s ironic that the hearing the Latah County Republican Central Committee held to determine if Lori McCann should be censured because of her votes on certain bills, convinced me she is exactly the kind of legislator who deserves to be supported, not censured.
A year ago, I registered as a Republican to be able to vote in their closed primary. I wanted to help the more responsible, rational and reasonable candidates to be selected. Given the dominance the Republican party has and likely will continue to have in Idaho politics, I knew whichever candidates won in the primary would go on to be elected in the general election. McCann handily won her house seat, thereby demonstrating the majority of voters in her district wanted her to represent them, which she has done in the thoughtful way she has voted on various bills. However, a number of her votes didn’t pass the party’s loyalty test, hence their decision to “indict and try her.” Even though the process used was deemed fair, even by McCann herself, it still seemed more like an old-fashioned witch hunt. Having attended the hearing and heard McCann’s defense of her votes, along with reading her written response to them, I ended up admiring her very much. She both demonstrated grace under pressure and more importantly that she is the kind of representative we need more, not less of. I’m sure the process she has been subjected to by her own party has taken its toll, and so would not be surprised if she decided not to run again next year. However, if she does decide to run, she will certainly get my vote.
Barbara Wells
Moscow
Soccer board, perhaps?
Recently the local Surf soccer club (home base, California) hosted a weekend tournament in Moscow.
Teams were local as well as from out of town and a number of age groups were represented. I look forward to attending the games and watching my grandchildren play. As the games were being played, I sensed a few teams seemed to have some players that were bigger, faster, and more skilled than most of the other kids in a particular age group.
I did visit with a parent of an opposing team and they did comment that their team did have some overage players on it.
I did visit with the Surf director at the tournament about whether all the teams in the tournament had age appropriate players. In other words, if a team was designated as under-12, players age 13 or 14 could not be on that team.
When I asked the surf director that question his reply was, “Do you have paperwork regarding that?” I did not, but said I did talk to a parent of an opposing team regarding overage players.
In closing, I feel strongly that if the surf director was not willing to check the team rosters regarding overage players, the parents of local children playing on Surf soccer teams should request a public meeting with the surf director to clear this situation.
If the director is not willing to meet, perhaps it is time for the local soccer parents to form a soccer board and run the soccer program the way it has been done for many years in the past.
Jim Kuska
Moscow
Restricting voting
The Latah County Republicans censured Lori McCann for her voting record, claiming that her votes were not in line with the Idaho GOP platform. They originally criticized her votes on 13 bills, but reduced that to five by the end of a recent meeting.
One of those five bills, HB 259, proposed to restrict who can hand out absentee ballot applications by stating, “No person other than a county clerk, election official, officer, or employee of this state authorized by law may distribute an absentee ballot application form to any other person.” If it had become law, this would have made it unlawful for anyone to hand someone a form they could fill out to request an absentee ballot, even to a family member or friend or family members living in nursing homes, for example.
There is no plank in the GOP platform that specifically even deals with this issue. There were at least 10 other House Republicans who also voted against this very unnecessarily restrictive bill. Have they all been censured for their votes by the GOP too?
In the last legislative session, at least nine bills were introduced that would have negatively impacted our voting rights in Idaho. We can expect several of them, and others, in the next session. Just how far are we, as voters and, in most cases, fellow Republicans, willing to let the Idaho GOP go to keep people from voting?
Renee Magee
Moscow
Highway project update
Folks may be wondering what’s going on with the Thorn Creek to Moscow Highway 95 project this summer. Things have been mysteriously quiet. On March 9, 2021, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) issued a Nationwide Wetlands Permit to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) for the project, and ITD subsequently broke ground in June 2022.
The permit required that individual wetland sites be .5 acre in size or less, and ITD asserted that in their permit application. However, on Aug. 9, 2022, the USACE discovered that Site 1 was greater than 1.16 acres in size and suspended the permit for Site 1 and then subsequently the other 12 sites under an abundance of caution. Then, on March 31, ITD submitted a new permit application allegedly meeting all of USACE’s requirements, and asking for an expedited 30-day review.
USACE replied in less than two weeks that the application was incomplete, and the following items were missing. First, a complete delineation for all highway crossing sites within all of the wetland sites. Second, the use of current data for these delineations instead of 12 to 19 year-old data. Third, water quality certifications from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality which might need to be reviewed by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, potentially taking 60 days or longer.
Thus, the project is delayed because ITD has done an inadequate job both with its initial delineation of wetland sites and also with the requirements of the application. USACE, instead of looking the other way, has held ITD to the rules and regulations. It is still not clear how this application process will finally play out, but in this case USACE deserves our appreciation for doing their job as required. ITD, not so much.
Al Poplawski
Moscow
Grateful for McCann
I want to say thank you to Rep. Lori McCann for actually working for the people of Idaho, rather than making decisions based on the grade she may get from the Idaho Freedom Foundation. We deserve better. Idaho is governed by a bunch of politicians who worry more about their ratings with some ridiculous organization than what the people of their state actually need — like a stable and well-funded education system, protection for the incredible natural world we live in, health care for all, and help with feeding and housing families who are having a hard time. I find the political situation in Idaho pathetic and discouraging. I am grateful for politicians like Lori McCann and the few in the Idaho legislature who actually care about us.