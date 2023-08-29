We live in a country founded on the strong pillar of law, the Magna Carta of 1215, with other columns (English common law, the U.S. Constitution and articles 5, 6, and 7) create a beautiful temple of human rights that all citizens can enter.
I find it odd that honesty is lost or at least temporarily misplaced in our time by some of those in the court of public opinion who have reached a verdict without a trial in the cases of four-times accused Donald John Trump in real courts in Georgia, Florida, Manhattan and Washington D.C.
Trials were held as early as 1630 (with grand jury trials by 1635) in the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Two important principles sailed across the ocean with the colonists: “Innocent until proven guilty” and “Voir dire,” to speak the truth. In a real court, the judge and attorneys for the prosecutor and accused are empowered to seek the truth. They have the right to question all witnesses and examine all evidence.
At this moment, it is not a former president on trial but our judicial system. On these shores, for more than 400 years, our imperfect courts have bound us together in an imperfect union. Historically we have allowed racism, religion, prejudice, greed, ignorance … to divide us. Our salvation is secure in the good hearts of mothers and fathers who bring hope with the birth of each child.
No institution or government, no matter how perfectly crafted, will be without fault since we are imperfect beings. Nevertheless, we should not abandon our judicial system. Have faith. It has worked and will work to preserve truth, justice, order and in these troubling times, our sanity. Likewise, let us at this critical time be an honest citizenry of judges and find out all the facts before rendering a verdict.