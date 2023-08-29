Verdict without a trial

We live in a country founded on the strong pillar of law, the Magna Carta of 1215, with other columns (English common law, the U.S. Constitution and articles 5, 6, and 7) create a beautiful temple of human rights that all citizens can enter.

I find it odd that honesty is lost or at least temporarily misplaced in our time by some of those in the court of public opinion who have reached a verdict without a trial in the cases of four-times accused Donald John Trump in real courts in Georgia, Florida, Manhattan and Washington D.C.

