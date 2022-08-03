Act now for our vets

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. They’ve been asking various congresses and administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of World War I in 1918. That was 103 years ago!

In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2020 was $55,628.60 per year and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita Gross Domestic Product in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world

