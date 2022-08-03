Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. They’ve been asking various congresses and administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of World War I in 1918. That was 103 years ago!
In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index for 2020 was $55,628.60 per year and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita Gross Domestic Product in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world
Disabled veterans only are compensated for projected lost wages and not including a ‘loss of quality of life’ payment which is now the norm.
They are being manipulated by our tax-evading elites who use campaign donations to congress members in order to keep veterans’ compensation low so as to ensure a low tax rate.
So … we can levy a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for thecompensation.
The investor class must finally step up.
This is now a national security problem.
Our youth need to understand if they enlist in the armed forces and get seriously injured or sickened in the line of duty, they are looking at a lifetime of near poverty. That realization will cause the armed forces to collapse.
We have no right to expect our youth to make a sacrifice like this so that our elites can evade a fair level of taxation. Act now.