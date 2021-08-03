Good government is the cure
Mr. Wemple’s letter in the July 30 Daily News paper, “Capitalism is out of time,” says the answer to our problems is to replace capitalism with socialism.
Yes, when poorly regulated, our (and the world’s) market-based economic system can let companies monopolize, pollute, generate wealth inequality and engage in a host of other social ills. But socialism is not the cure for that — good government is.
Since feudal times, capitalism’s market-based economy has generated wealth for rich and poor and continues to do so. The open market does a much better job generating wealth than government control of the market.
Look at what China has done since adopting the free market or the mess Cuba is in now. Yes we need better regulation of monopolies, open markets for labor (unions), fair taxation, equal access to voting and a strong public hand where for profit business have proved to be inadequate like in healthcare, but can do all of this within our market-based capitalist economy.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Law is for cops, not public
Both the Pullman Police Department and the Whitman County Sheriff’s office expressed concern about recent police accountability and reform legislation coming out of Olympia, House Bill 1310.
The law, among other things, raises the standard of evidence an officer must have to use force and detain individuals. Local law enforcement believe that the change in legislation “sends the message to residents that they do not have to follow the laws or make good choices.” This is misguided.
The legislation sends the messages that cops need to follow the law and sends the message that cops who are flagrant of following proper legal process and criminal procedure will be held accountable. It should be a red flag to citizens when officers are complaining about having to follow legal evidentiary standards. To me this indicates that they do not always follow them to the letter of the law and are worried about being held accountable for failing to do so now and in the future.
The concern of police officers should not be that they can no longer easily and loosely detain and use force against community members; the concern should be they treat community members fairly and in accordance to all laws, rules and processes.
Kyle Serrott
Pullman
Options for disarmament
I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first-strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, and/or don’t fear a second strike, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons and perhaps even poison gas.
If there is a chance of conquest by China, Iran or North Korea — or a chance of destruction by any of those countries or by Russia, we need a freeze on new missiles and/or weapons of those sorts. There should be immediate inspection of any suspicious sites in order to verify this. If they don’t fear a second strike, or would furnish to terrorists, we need to have them dismantle what they already have — again with immediate inspection.
Perhaps the way to do this is by offering and/or establishing increased trade while threatening increased sanctions, with the spread wide enough so that they won’t want to chance our missing any of the sites.
For Russia, we might also try diplomacy like a NATO invitation. Alternatively, increased economic ties might forestall destruction. For North Korea, perhaps we might also give them a choice between denuclearizing the Korean peninsula or putting enough arms in South Korea and nearby to destroy them.
Perhaps we can bring about human rights, such as freedom of religion; and perhaps we can get China to stop supporting North Korea if nothing else works with the latter.
Alvin Blake
Moscow
Now is the time to act
Is it time yet to confront climate change? The weather we’ve experienced this summer foreshadows what we will experience more and more frequently in coming years.
The situation isn’t hopeless: there’s still time to avert the most damaging effects of climate change, but it’s going to take a national commitment. Among the policies the Congress can enact this year is to place a price on carbon dioxide pollution. Multiple sources confirm that carbon pricing alone will reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030. There are several well-crafted bills ready for congressional consideration and all of them will use the proceeds from the fee to protect U.S. households from the financial impacts of rising costs during the transition to clean energy.
All it takes now is for Congress to act. Our senators need to hear from us that, “yes, the time has come to put a price on carbon.” One useful and very user-friendly tool for doing this is at https://citizensclimatelobby.org. There’s a strong possibility that a decision on climate action will be undertaken in the Senate in the next 10 days, so now is the time to act.
Mary DuPree
Moscow
Moscow Mountain closure
On July 12, Bennett Lumber Products Inc. announced closure of their lands to public access for any reason due to extreme fire danger. That same day the Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association closed the 85 miles of trails the organization has built and maintain on the privately owned lands on the mountain. On July 20, the North Latah County Highway District closed road access to the mountain “as an appropriate and prudent measure to help ensure public safety.”
Along with many others in our community, we are feeling the hurt of not having access to the trails and all the benefits they bring to our daily lives. We all need to come together and take action to ensure continued access to this recreational resource that contributes substantially to the health and well-being of our community.
Thank you for being respectful of the owners and their lands that are shared with us by staying off the private land on Moscow Mountain for any use until further notice. Our future recreational access is dependent on being good stewards and respecting the decisions of the private landowners on which the trails are built. MAMBA will provide updates on our Facebook page and website www.mambatrails.org. As soon as we have any news about the status of trail access, we will post it. Meantime if you have any questions email us: info@bikemoscow.org.
Our community is indebted to the private landowners of Moscow Mountain, the MAMBA leaders and volunteers that have come before. Our lives are better because of you. Thank you.
John Wenz
Moscow