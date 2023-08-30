Steve McGehee’s column on social media (Aug. 25) was both pertinent and valuable.
A lot to agree with there.
But, not using social media is a lot like our grandparents, or great grandparents not learning to drive those new-fangled horseless carriages.
Yes, people can do without social media; but do so at a cost. And the cost is less contact with family and what I shall call “real” friends. People you know and want to have contact with.
Billions of people are using social media. Some of them are family and friends.
Through Facebook, people can create closed groups of people with common interests; family or friends.
My family has one named after my mother. Three generations of her descendants participate. It’s a wonderful connection that we wouldn’t otherwise have. Right now, one of my brothers and his wife are sharing their travel vacation with us.
We also are frequently in communication with grandchildren sharing our five great-grandchildren with us. Precious!
Many members of our far-flung family also communicate through WhatsApp. It allows free phone calls with video: See ‘em and talk with ‘em.
This is truly great with one of my brothers living in Germany, a son living in the Dominican Republic, and other family members scattered across America from the East Coast to the West Coast.
Additionally, I’m a member of a small, by-invitation-only group of friends with a common intellectual interest in religion. Most of us have met face-to-face at least once.
Because of social media, we truly have become caring friends.
Steve, I’m right with you on the perils of social media, but when properly used it can be a great blessing.
Social media lacks the intimacy of eyeball-to-eyeball contact. That’s why I’ve driven coast-to-coast, visiting family and friends. Sometimes I even drive to Seattle and back in a day, for lunch with friends or family.