Calling out columnist’s infantile, boorish behavior
Chuck Pezeshki begins his most recent column by targeting ItalianAmericans and old people. He rants against Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical officer to the president, while calling Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (the first woman to serve in that position in our history) a “sexy vampire grandma.” Women should be offended, not only by Pezeshki, but by our Republicanappointed Supreme Court members.
In the column, Fauci, 81, is called the “undead” by Pezeshki. Apparently Chuck doesn’t hold with being elderly. Pezeshki begins his second paragraph calling Fauci “Little Tony,” suggesting he belongs in prison for his criminal behavior, which I assumes means leading us out of the COVID-19 crisis with honor and dignity, even while Fox News, Donald Trump and Trump’s anti-science horde of followers tried to demolish Fauci’s otherwise untarnished reputation and exert their influence to sustain the COVID-19 crisis and the related death toll. Millions worldwide are alive today because of Fauci and other heroic immunologists, who convinced us to mask, wash our hands and get vaccinated.