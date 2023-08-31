Buy local

Current CEO of Home Depot, Edward P. Decker, proposes to bring a Home Depot to Moscow. He and his associates believe that there is demand for Home Depot products in Moscow an the surrounding area. The U.S. Census Bureau (2020) lists 10,127 households in Moscow and 12,275 households in Pullman, which has undoubtedly grown in the last three years. The combined population of these two towns and outlying region represent a tiny market.

The presence of a Home Depot in Moscow will have a direct and negative impact on competitors. Moscow has two excellent locally or regionally owned hardware stores, Tri-State and Spence Hardware, and two building materials suppliers, Moscow Building Supply and Early Bird Supply.

