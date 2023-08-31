Current CEO of Home Depot, Edward P. Decker, proposes to bring a Home Depot to Moscow. He and his associates believe that there is demand for Home Depot products in Moscow an the surrounding area. The U.S. Census Bureau (2020) lists 10,127 households in Moscow and 12,275 households in Pullman, which has undoubtedly grown in the last three years. The combined population of these two towns and outlying region represent a tiny market.
The presence of a Home Depot in Moscow will have a direct and negative impact on competitors. Moscow has two excellent locally or regionally owned hardware stores, Tri-State and Spence Hardware, and two building materials suppliers, Moscow Building Supply and Early Bird Supply.
Decker received an income of $14.6 million in 2022. Former CEO of Home Depot, Craig A. Menear, received more than $9 million (see Home Depot Compensation at salary.com). I am sure that there is plenty of propaganda informing the world that Home Depot pays its workers well.
Like CEOs across the land, Decker has four priorities. First, receive a hefty personal income. Second, appear to be doing something. Third, appear to know what he is doing. Fourth, earn hefty profits for investors in the company.
At present, anyone who needs Home Depot products can easily head south to Lewiston to purchase whatever they desire at that store.
To quote Agent Orange, aka Donald Trump, “Let’s do a deal.” Purchase all of your goods at local enterprises.
After a year or two, Home Depot will close, like Macy’s, Bed, Bath & Beyond, and so many others which have come and gone. Hopefully a local company committed to its employees and Moscow will be able to purchase the abandoned Home Depot building at an inexpensive cost.