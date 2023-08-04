Oppose damaging legislation

In an opinion piece in the Lewiston Tribune on July 29 about their efforts to “protect Idaho children” by supporting library bill H 314, senators Cindy Carlson and Dan Foreman, along with Rep. Mike Kingsley, appear to have ignored one important part of the Preamble to their Republican Party platform that states, “We believe the most effective, responsible, responsive government is government closest to the people, and the sovereignty of the state must be protected. That government is best that governs least.”

What happened to the Idaho Republican party’s mantra about supporting “local control”? Why do these state legislators feel it is suddenly their duty and the duty of the legislature as a whole, to punish libraries in our rural Idaho communities with a potential $2,500 fine any time someone happens to access a book that they find “offensive to youth”?

Recommended for you