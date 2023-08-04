In an opinion piece in the Lewiston Tribune on July 29 about their efforts to “protect Idaho children” by supporting library bill H 314, senators Cindy Carlson and Dan Foreman, along with Rep. Mike Kingsley, appear to have ignored one important part of the Preamble to their Republican Party platform that states, “We believe the most effective, responsible, responsive government is government closest to the people, and the sovereignty of the state must be protected. That government is best that governs least.”
What happened to the Idaho Republican party’s mantra about supporting “local control”? Why do these state legislators feel it is suddenly their duty and the duty of the legislature as a whole, to punish libraries in our rural Idaho communities with a potential $2,500 fine any time someone happens to access a book that they find “offensive to youth”?
Shouldn’t those communities establish their own guidelines through their own local library and school boards, based on input from their own citizens?
We elect our legislative leaders to solve bigger problems than searching for books that some people feel others shouldn’t read. Parents should have full control of what their own children read, but they should not be able to control what other children read. Besides potentially violating our First Amendment and 14th Amendment rights, bills like H 314 make vague, costly threats that would be devastating to many of Idaho’s rural community libraries. Similar bills are sure to be introduced again in next year’s legislative session.
I hope Idahoans will let their legislators know of their opposition to such potentially damaging statewide legislation now, well before the session begins.