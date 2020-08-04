Who wins the rhetorical war?
Columnist Terence L. Day contends: “Republicans winning the rhetorical war.” There might be an ambiguity. Perhaps they are “winning” in the sense that a team might win if they cheat.
Day supports Anna Kuritzkes who says liberals “use rhetoric that is intellectual, pretentious and inherently exclusive.” When I point out that Trump gives false, distorted information, or note that some conservatives fail to say so, does that make me pretentious? Do I lose the rhetorical war because I have taught logic for 30 years, and I can spot fallacies quickly? Who loses the war on rhetoric when folks with a voice pretend Trump’s rhetoric is beyond reproach?
Who loses the war on rhetoric when Day and columnist Scotty Anderson (“Are city streets the proper canvas for your message?”) classify social movements and slogans as “political correctness and identity politics” (Day) or backed by a “political organization?”
I’ll tell you the message behind Black Lives Matter: Black people account for 12 percent of the population, but 8 percent of deaths in custody, 29 percent of those arrested, and 37 percent of prisoners. Blacks are more likely than whites to be pulled over, killed if pulled over, arrested if not killed, found guilty if arrested, and sent to prison if found guilty. Note the ratios go up and up.
It isn’t just a problem about Black men dying in custody, although that is a serious problem. There are deeper, more systemic problems. The U.S. has 5 percent of the world’s population, and 25 percent of those incarcerated. Like the current pandemic and poverty, Black communities are more affected by these tribulations and at disproportionate rates. These are all facts.
Who wins the rhetorical war when people read in the opinion pages of small town papers that claims about fundamental injustice are really political opinions to be ignored?
Joe Campbell
Moscow
UI lost icon in Belknap
This past week, the University of Idaho lost an icon, Bill Belknap. His insight coupled with his determination were paramount in all aspects of his life. Donna, his wife, helped form a very pragmatic team.
Bill’s work was always a leadership position and he supported all the aspects within the UI and did more than his part in the Vandal family. His level of accomplishment as athletic director set a bar for all of them to follow. We will miss him.
Flip Kleffner
Moscow
We must act now
At the end of Wednesday night’s Zoom meeting about the Moscow School District’s possible configurations beginning in September, Superintendent Greg Bailey mentioned that we need to get people “taking care of wearing masks out in the community — we need to get to that level where we can finally get all the kids back to school.” Although the conversation focused on the logistics of returning to school in a possible hybrid in-person/online model, we need to recognize that the option to have students return to school in person in any configuration is not a done deal.
We as a community need to understand the trade-offs and what is truly at stake — if we want schools to be able to open safely in September with the hybrid model and to be able to stay open, kids and adults need to be willing to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines when interacting with people outside our homes now.
Our ability to have in-person school, if it can be done safely, is both a barometer of and contributor to the overall health of our community. While some states are now seeing decreasing coronavirus cases, Idaho is one of 21 states currently in the “red zone” for rising levels of coronavirus and for which further restrictions are recommended, according to a July 26 federal report.
We are fortunate here in Moscow that we have a mask order already in place. If we want to be able to have in-person school at all, and the accompanying academic, social, emotional, meal-providing, equal access and economic benefits, then we as a community need to follow the mask wearing and social distancing guidelines now and not simply wait.
Judy Sobeloff
Moscow
A danger to herself, others
A columnist (“The reason I choose not to wear a mask,” Aug. 1) seeks to justify her refusal to join a desperate nationwide effort to save lives as an exercise in “free speech.” Her bold masklessness, she claims, is a “visual representation” of that freedom. She asserts that her “voice” has been stifled by Facebook and other social-media platforms, and likens her case to that of the California doctors whose video was removed from YouTube for violating its community guidelines. Her rage against Facebook is not explained; perhaps she was blocked by users who disagreed, or sought to post content violating that platform’s standards. Facebook restricts disinformation, not opinions.
Whatever the cause, her choice to risk her life and yours surely stems from her consumption of propaganda masquerading as “news.” Trump’s reelection prospects depend on him rejecting responsibility for his disastrous mismanagement of the virus and economy; he needs to ignore the danger and reopen schools and businesses, or he’ll be gone in November. He has undermined his own administration’s health policies, and confusion reigns alongside the spike in coronavirus cases he blames on “testing.”
Trump could not pull this off without Fox News. A stable of Fox talkers, amplified by the noxious Rush Limbaugh and his imitators, feeds viewers a strict diet of misinformation calculated to support Trump and his Republican enablers. The columnist considers herself a silenced victim; this theme is aired almost nightly by Tucker Carlson and others.
Furthermore, Fox has sabotaged health experts from the outset. Indeed, those two doctors (who have no experience in epidemiology) quickly joined Fox as contributors. Their discredited nonsense has convinced some, and caused many others to doubt authorities and dismiss science-based mask mandates as a liberal plot. Your columnist is such a one: unhappy, misinformed, a danger to herself and others.
Michael Hanly
Pullman
Suffering from soccer’s crimes
Concerning the baseball tournament that was shut down on Sunday: I just want it to be known that the crowd and the players practiced social distancing and wore masks. I was at the baseball tournament. I just want it to be known that it was not the baseball tournament that broke the rules. I did drive by the soccer tournament and noticed that no one was wearing masks. So baseball was punished for the crimes of soccer.
Laurie Gilmore
Potlatch
I want my freedom
Requiring me to wear a mask in public limits my freedom. Now that I think about it, there are a lot of things that limit my freedom. I don’t like seat belts, they limit my freedom to move around in the car. Requiring me to drive 55 mph limits my freedom to drive how I want. I should be able to talk on my cell phone when I drive. And, I should be able to drink when I drive — that’s limiting my freedom to consume alcohol whenever I want. Stop signs? Nope, that’s also limiting my freedom to drive how I want. So, from now on I’m going to drive 80 mph, talking on my cell phone, with my gin and tonic in hand and not wearing a seatbelt. I just want my freedom, I don’t care if it’s selfish. This is how we can make America great again.
Bill Christopher
Moscow
Not a legitimate reason
Responding to Kalena Kendell’s “The Reason I Choose Not To Wear A Mask.” (Daily News, Aug. 1): Ms. Kendell feels that she is disallowed from fully accessing “America’s opposing opinions to coronavirus,” and this is a legitimate protest.
Hers is not, however, a legitimate reason to forgo the studied position of our public health experts, government officials and elected leaders, including President Trump, that wearing a face mask is the right thing to do.
Miriam Hertz
Moscow
Mask argument made no sense
Kalena Kendell, how brave of you to write your “Her View” of Aug. 1 explaining why you choose to not wear a mask, because I am certain that you are going to get a lot of negative feedback on your article.
Listen now, and listen carefully. Your ideas about how being forced to wear a mask equates to censorship is just plain goofy. You belong to a community. This community is you, me, your children, our friends, our neighbors, our parents. This community includes older people like me, medically frail individuals, and frankly healthy folks who just die because of this virus. The mask helps to block the virus. This is a fact which is over a hundred years old. Your not choosing to wear a mask to make a political statement is the saddest part of being an American nowadays. It is so very sad that we seem to not care about “others” who don’t ascribe to our particular views, other political affiliations, and in particular to other religious affiliations. It is all about me. This is what you are saying. I do wish you and your family well.
Roger Hayes
Moscow
Lewis, Trump no comparison
John Lewis was small in stature, but a giant of love, compassion and forgiveness. These are a few of the traits our president lacks. Imitating Trump, selfish, whining protesters who say “all lives matter,” have been completely duped. I realize it’s difficult for always Trumpers, but understand one thing about John Lewis — the altruistic traits that made Lewis and America great, stand in stark contrast to the past four years of turning truth into an incoherent mountain of excrement and illogical Christian support of President Chaos has eagerly embraced this.
Christian Americans, squawking the all lives matter mantra, do not understand what African Americans have endured. They are oblivious to Lewis’ gargantuan strength of character. Lewis and thousands of African Americans have endured much, including getting their heads cracked open for standing up for their Constitutional rights. Nor have always Trumpers been shot because of a burned out taillight (Philando Castille), or killed when they were 12 for playing with a plastic gun at the local park (Tamir Rice), shot 16 times for just walking down the street unarmed (Laquan MacDonald), or mercilessly suffocated by an ignorant police officer (George Floyd).
Recently, a friend told me that all Trump was doing at Lafayette Square was “going to church.” Really? Does this mean the antifa libtard bastards, exercising their First Amendment rights, were physically removed by a “Christian?”
Ooh, so warm and fuzzy. Gimme some more Trump scripture.
Jim Roach
Moscow