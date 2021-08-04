Pleased that he’s figured it out
It was gratifying to learn from professor Pezeskhi’s recent column that “Masks are useless.” I assume that professor Pezeskhi has alerted not only the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of his discovery but also many of his university colleagues throughout the country who have spent years studying the transmission of diseases and are apparently blissfully unaware of this revelation.
It will be a relief to those of us here in the Palouse, not to mention the millions, if not billions of people throughout the world that there is finally an end to our suffering caused by unnecessarily wearing these onerous appendages to our respective noses and mouths.
I am sure too that the thousands of doctors, nurses and other health care workers worldwide will be overjoyed to learn that they no longer need facial coverings as they perform their various medical tasks ranging from surgery to intensive care procedures.
I join many others in eagerly awaiting professor Pezeskhi’s definitive pronouncements on the efficacy, or lack thereof, of mammograms, aspirin, prostate surgery, saturated fat avoidance, echinacea, and Paleo and Mediterranean diets, as well as other hitherto seemingly unresolved issues.
Bill Voxman
Moscow
Railing is getting painful
After multiple columns, we get the fact that Chuck Pezeshki really dislikes masks and that he believes that children will be harmed if forced to wear them. Most recently, he argues that vaccination is what is needed, but if masks are required again then people who distrust public health interventions (and some for good reason) are more likely to stick with masks and skip the vaccination. The latter is an idea that may have merit … it can also be examined empirically if this hasn’t been done already.
Pezeshki, a mechanical engineering professor with no apparent infectious disease credentials, goes on to accuse anyone who disagrees with his self-asserted brilliance by declaring “… I will repeat. Masks are useless. I’m not ignorant of the science. I’ve READ the science, and it’s hot garbage,” and that wearing masks will “jeopardize the mental and physical health of your grandchildren because your ability to process science is limited to what you can type into The Google.” Hmmm, I wonder if this applies to people who use PubMed?
Rather than insult everyone one who disagrees with him, I encourage Pezeshki to settle the matter in a manner consistent with a member of the academy — that is, challenge the consensus conclusions about the benefits of masks through publication of sound and defensible arguments in a credible, peer-reviewed journal. Simply railing in the local paper amounts to argumentum ad verecundiam and it is, frankly, painful to read.
Douglas Call
Pullman