Ignorance over facts
With right wingers no longer conservative or Republican, the challenge for libtards, for noncompliant “conservatives,” is how to get Senate cultists to legislate. By moving forward with policies which actually help people? Fuhgetaboudit. There is no such thing in McConnell’s world.
Call it the Fascist Union Conglomerate (FUC) as one choice. Wannabes Obey Egomaniac (WOE) is unwieldy but also applicable.
Local wannabe, King Chuck Pezcheski, stated with much certainty and no source, masks are useless. Unfortunately, there are far, far too many fact checkers which contradict his majesty’s proclamation.
Misinformation is driving the campaign to dupe — delightedly successful to people who choose ignorance over facts — angry, hard-headed “patriots,” eagerly paying congressional/banker/wall street/elite’s taxes.
Sire, President “Overgrown, Hypocritical Man-child” (thank you, Charlie Sykes) or President of Amoral Idiocy (thank you, me) has completely, and quite easily, fooled his adoring supporters. Especially a highly-educated engineer whose education, along with other formerly respected scholars, is now trash. Through deceitful shams, including wearing masks and the “stolen election,” an extremely low bar has been set for anti-vaxxers and angry traitors to go insane — think January 6th — where the real disservice occurred.
King Chuck, you are correct however, masks really are a pain. But I believe, a necessary evil. So, instead of whining masks suck, why not write “get with the program angry acolytes — bite the bullet and get the effing Trump vaccine, he invented it.” You did say they’re “excellent.” Really.
Furthermore, how does one explain why children under 12 in Mississippi, unable to get the Trump vaccine and most likely infected by unvaccinated, asymptomatic carriers (many sources), are on life support because of this “hoax.”
Explain 600k dead. Biblical references welcome.
At first, the Donald tried to hide it from cult members, but he and his Ukraine/Russo/statuette/wife Meli, using executive privilege, were vaxxed in January — before everyone.
Jim Roach
Moscow