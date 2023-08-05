As various interests who profit by letting salmon and steelhead go extinct gear up for their planned Aug. 17 Northwest Fish Symposium in Lewiston, it’s worth noting that these same interests have been busy discrediting and opposing the renewable energy technologies that can and should replace the small amount (4%) of regional hydropower production that would be lost were the four lower Snake River dams be breached.
Save those who reject renewable energy on cultural or ideological grounds (“woke” technology?), opposition to breaching the dams and saving our salmon comes from people who apparently can’t be bothered to wait for the huge inflow of U.S. taxpayer-funded relief, compensation and transition bucks that will be forthcoming from their favorite bogeyman, the federal government.
Perhaps jacking their eventual take is the real point of all this theater and posturing and handwringing about dams being irreplaceable, and our way of life in the Inland Northwest since time immemorial, and their mothballing being nothing short of apocalyptic. I’d argue instead that letting salmon, steelhead, and other river life die out completely as our rivers continue to heat up, stagnate, and lose their remaining oxygen is a good deal more apocalyptic than that.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Reader, writers, thinkers
I’m an educator with nearly 50 years of experience teaching students to read to learn, and to write to learn. These skills are inseparable. Students who become critical, appreciative readers — become expressive, analytical writers. …
Nowadays, too few people read books, trusting instead round-the-clock Internet sites and radio and television news stations that sabotage the right to read, the right to write and publish, the right to make a living as a writer, librarian or teacher, the right of librarians and teachers to help all readers find a title, an author, a topic they’re looking for, and the right to an American public education.
This nation survived the Red Scare. But look at the lives altered. That’s why Arthur Miller wrote “The Crucible.” We don’t have McCarthyism anymore, but we have the Idaho Freedom Caucus. For them to blame librarians for their own minds that cherry-pick passages and present literature for all readers as pornography is ridiculous. There are no pornographic books in our public and school libraries. Yes, there have been banned books and banned book battles since Concord censored Mark Twain’s “Huck Finn” in 1885 for calling perspiration “sweat.” Why, Benjamin Franklin even proposed libraries for all as he worked to make books accessible for all.
Kudos to Illinois, the first state to pass a law penalizing libraries that ban books, suggesting some state-level elected officials are pushing back in this culture war that trashes books, writers and librarians.
Consider joining PEN America, by visiting PEN.org, which champions “the intersection of literature and human rights to protect open expression in the United States and worldwide.” Their mission is to “defend free expression, support persecuted writers, and promote literary culture.” That’s the America we all know.