Apocalyptic visions

As various interests who profit by letting salmon and steelhead go extinct gear up for their planned Aug. 17 Northwest Fish Symposium in Lewiston, it’s worth noting that these same interests have been busy discrediting and opposing the renewable energy technologies that can and should replace the small amount (4%) of regional hydropower production that would be lost were the four lower Snake River dams be breached.

Save those who reject renewable energy on cultural or ideological grounds (“woke” technology?), opposition to breaching the dams and saving our salmon comes from people who apparently can’t be bothered to wait for the huge inflow of U.S. taxpayer-funded relief, compensation and transition bucks that will be forthcoming from their favorite bogeyman, the federal government.

Tags

Recommended for you