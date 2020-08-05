The reason I choose not to wear clothes
I view not wearing clothes as a visual statement that I do not agree with the current happenings in our country, in our state, and in our community. I do not wear clothes as a visual representation that I believe in freedom of speech.
I’m sick and tired of people insisting that I don’t have the right to walk into a store without my clothes on. Yet they do insist, and the major social media platforms, all of them, are complicit by virtue of the fact that they block all submissions in which my penis or bare buttocks are visible.
Make your objections known, people. Do not hesitate or “the deciders” will make it impossible for us to shove our breasts, buttocks, vaginas or penises into anyone’s face. To hell with all the parents and children who insist that it’s detrimental to them to be subjected to my nudity. Rally to the cause of personal freedom today.
Curt Parsons
Moscow
There’s a maskfor columnist
There are companies that will print the bottom half of a wearer’s face on a mask, luxury brands that sell a single mask for hundreds of dollars, and I’ve been fortunate to find many options for WSU-branded masks (Go Cougs!).
A quick internet search also found masks that simply say “censored,” one that looks eerily like duct tape, and the ability to custom-print. If Kalena Kendell feels her freedom of information is being stifled and wishes to publicly protest in a way that makes sense to others, I suggest she invest in a statement mask and wear it. Refusing to wear a mask because she views it as a metaphorical silencing of her voice — it doesn’t actually silence a voice when I can easily carry on a phone conversation in a busy parking lot while wearing a mask — manifests itself as a violation of mandate and willful disregard for the health of others.
Our lives have been turned upside down and we’re not able to connect with each other in the way we did pre-March. Wearing a mask is a way of saying to people, without potentially releasing coronavirus aerosols or droplets into the air, “I care about you.”
Dawn Butler
Pullman
The efficacy ofwearing a mask
Kalena Kendell (Daily News, Aug. 1) has decided to protest perceived restrictions on freedom of speech, specifically on social media platforms, by not wearing a mask. Not once in her column does she question the efficacy of masks in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are less childish methods of addressing grievances which do not endanger others. Writing an opinion piece, which she has done, is one of them.
Antone G. Holmquist
Moscow
In a spirit of optimism
Greetings to the editor and fellow readers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. I write in a spirit of optimism; no berating or criticism to follow.
Daily News, thank you for reporting so endlessly on The Bug the past four months.
Moscow business owners, thank you for being so vigilant about health protocols and masks. No one loves wearing a mask, and I’d do almost anything to sit by Casa’s fountain on a busy Friday night again, but the respect you’re exhibiting for your fellow citizens by limiting seating, wearing masks and willingly losing profit for the community’s safety speaks volumes.
Moscow School District, thank you for tirelessly talking, planning, considering and listening to every concern/scenario placed at your feet to further the education and safety of the district’s children. I’m glad to see such a large portion of Moscow care about its students so much.
Moscow Police Department, thank you for being dedicated to our protection and safety continually. Thank you city to Moscow for allowing peaceful protests (masked and distanced) in this time where freedom of speech and equality are so necessary.
I’m proud of you, Moscowites. Let’s stay vigilant and united. I have faith in all of us.
Kelsey Hebert
Moscow
Disappointed in published column
I was disappointed that the Daily News would devote a whole column to someone who wrote about why she chooses not to wear a mask. She claims that she can’t express her opinion on social media platforms because they are being censored. I don’t think that’s true. She claims that she doesn’t wear a mask because “I believe in the freedom of information and I will not hide my voice.” Just how does wearing a mask hide your voice? What I see is someone who disrespects other people and risks people’s lives. I have the right to “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness,” especially life, but you are risking your life, my life and everyone you come into contact with. Wear a mask!
Kathy Graham
Moscow
Hoping for moreof the same
I really enjoyed Kalena Kendall’s column on Saturday entitled, “The reason I choose not to wear a mask.” I hope this is the first in a series of columns we can look forward to, perhaps including, “why I choose to drive a car with no brakes,” “why every person experiencing a psychotic break should be issued a firearm,” and “why unprotected sex is a good idea.”
John Reed
Moscow
Nothing fromMcMorris Rodgers
Cathy McMorris Rodgers has benefited from the Washington State mail-in voting system by winning election after election, yet we have heard nothing, literally nothing, from her to tell the president to stop spouting fear. We deserve someone who speaks the truth for all of us. Vote Dave Wilson as our representative to Congress, Congressional District 5. Use your voice to vote.
Debbie McNeil
Pullman
Lamar is theman for county
Only 90 days left until the election and Tom Lamar is the man to reelect Latah County commissioner. Our county has an interesting variety of terrain, crop, commerce and towns and Lamar knows it best. During our C-19 challenge, he cooperated with state and local officials to find the optimal policy to maintain economic activity and public health. Lamar has served six years, and he received a solid mandate from the citizens in 2016. I am a conservative Republican. I believe these times call for a commissioner that has a steady hand on the wheel. Vote for Tom Lamar for orderly government.
Frederic Banks
Moscow
Our last dollarspent in Moscow
My wife and I just spent our last dollar in Moscow. I am quite certain the city economy will not be compromised.
We enjoyed our brief stay in Moscow tremendously. We experienced hospitality, comfortable accommodations, good services and more. The purpose of our visit was to watch our grandson play tournament baseball, as well as mingle with family as we did just two short weeks ago in Moscow.
The tournament commenced on a picturesque Friday afternoon but abruptly ended Sunday morning by virtue of an edict issued by the mayor and city council (the tournament was to conclude with the championship game Sunday evening). Ostensibly, the risk of contracting or spreading COVID became more acute after Saturday’s completion of play. Two weeks ago – not so much?
I presume the town fathers approved, or were aware of, no less than 200 youngsters, not to mention coaches, family members and spectators, descending on Moscow. What were they thinking? If there was anticipated risk to the public and participants, why even sanction this event at all?
Folks traveled from various towns and locales, booked lodging, paid for meals, purchased groceries, patronized gas stations and so forth. Yet, after a full day and half of competition the collective genius of the city officials sent everyone packing. Just me — I would discourage any groups — sports, music, educational or otherwise from scheduling events in Moscow altogether. Or, better yet, the town fathers could simply issue a moratorium that would obviate a debacle such as this.
Lastly, as there was none of the customary trophy presentations, I would encourage the event organizers to box up the trophies and send them to City Hall. I would be more than happy to cover the shipping costs.
Charles W. Gamble
St. Maries