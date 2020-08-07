Love them and wait for them to grow up
I have heard many complaints recently. Only one of them do I feel qualified to respond to.
“They are marching in protest to having to wear masks; what are they thinking?”
First, my qualifications: I raised six children to adulthood. Therefore, the phrases, “You can’t tell me what to do,” and “I’m not a baby anymore.” are very familiar to me.
The only way to respond is to ignore with love and wait until they grow out of their adolescence.
Hopefully, they accomplish this before they kill themselves or someone else.
It’s a gamble but sometimes it works out.
Jackie Beckman
Moscow
Yoga with no masks?
RE: “Leaning on each other,” Slice of Life, Aug. 1, 2020. No masks? No problem?
Lynaire Banks
Moscow
UI should go completely online
In his Aug. 3 guest column in the Daily News, University of Idaho President Scott Green continues the University of Idaho publicity campaign to convince the public, parents, students, staff and faculty that opening the Moscow campus in three weeks will be safe. News reports about the COVID-19 pandemic across the land tell a different story.
The New York Times reported July 29 that at least 6,600 college students had contracted the coronavirus on 270 campuses over the course of the pandemic. This conservative estimate surfaces previous to students returning to their campuses over the next few weeks.
On Aug. 2, Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, stated in a CNN interview that the virus is in a “new phase” and that it is “extraordinarily widespread” — even in rural areas in the country (such as Idaho). On Aug. 3, the Times reported that several public schools that opened were forced immediately to close due to returning students testing positive.
Mr. Green claims that “nothing replaces direct student/instructor interaction and the unique discussions that come from being together in person.” It is ironic that he makes this claim more than a decade after the UI began offering a wide range of online degree programs.
In fact, UI faculty have worked diligently to create world-class online courses. My colleagues and I moved our courses online with short notice in mid-March, when the university suspended in-person classes – demonstrating our commitment to high-quality distance learning. Mr. Green’s insistence on face-to-face instruction discounts the positive experience that many students had this spring.
UI faculty hope that administrators at UI might have learned the benefits of listening to employee concerns. Nearly 300 faculty and staff have signed a petition requesting that any faculty member who wishes to teach online in fall 2020 be allowed to do so without retribution. Responding positively to this request immediately would demonstrate real presidential leadership.
Dale Graden
Moscow
Your opinion was not censored
Well, I asked for it — reasons from mask opponents that we could use to weigh against reasons from scientific, CDC, WHO, and university research and anecdotes from medical authorities in hospitals and who have treated victims of the COVID-19 virus. Thank you Kalena Kendall for speaking out, and for the Daily News for printing your opinion on the Opinion page of the weekend newspaper. I have considered it in the light of the authorities I just named.
I do not feel it is in the interest of the health of the community to stop wearing masks to make a case for freedom of speech. You got your freedom, with a long editorial, but you have not made the case for community health. What opinion do you have that you would like to share that can go “against the CDC” as you indicated you have? How is the news censoring credible evidence? Please use the platforms we have and share the evidence with us, personally, or corporately.
Send it in letters to the professors, city officials, experts who have earned their titles through scientific consideration of medical knowledge, case studies, etc. If they are conspiring against us, we want to know. You may email me personally, and I will share with whomever you wish.
Facebook is not censoring my posts. My email is kathleenkw1@yahoo.com. You have not shared yours through the newspaper, which would be happy to print it.
Kathleen Warren
Moscow
We all hear the voices
I read today that U.S. government officials dealing with a potential vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection are considering who should be first to get the vaccine once it is determined to be safe and effective. After reading Kalena Kendell’s column in the Daily News complaining that people who oppose the advice of knowledgeable government scientists can’t be heard, I know who should be the last to receive the vaccine.
The difficulty of hearing voices opposed to the Centers for Disease Control is a problem only in Ms. Kendell’s imagination. I have no trouble at all hearing those voices even when I don’t want to listen.
Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms block some of the posts from people offering anti-scientific opinions about the importance of wearing face masks and taking other similar steps to limit the spread of the virus, but this pernicious information (like the virus itself) is easy to find whether or not we want to find it.
If Ms. Kendell is listening today to the voices opposed to government scientists, she will surely want to do so when the same government scientists tell us of a safe, effective vaccine. She offers a senseless reason for not wearing a mask — that Facebook and Twitter won’t let her hear people opposed to the CDC even when those voices are common in the public square. Out of respect for her rejection of advice from the government, she should go to the end of the line for vaccinations.
John Anderson
Pullman
‘Can’t wait’ for more students
Gee, thanks President Green. Nine football players tested positive and how many people did they expose? And for what reason? So 12 people can watch a football game? Can’t wait for the rest of the student population to hit town and risk the lives of other students, faculty, staff and the people of Moscow.
Kathy Graham
Moscow
Testing not cause of pandemic
“61 Dot to Dot worksheets” online is at the top of a long list of similar activities. You remember doing these exercises as a kid. By connecting all the dots, a picture emerges in what appears at first glance to be simply random dots on the page. Mr. Trump’s demands that we have less testing not more to prove that we have fewer cases of Covid-19 is illogical. Testing is not the cause of the pandemic.
I would respectfully submit that the more tests, dots connected, the more likely we will have a picture of what we are facing. Already in eight months, COVID-19 has infected more than 4.5 million and killed more than 150,000. Testing is arguably a vital first step in a process followed by tracking and isolation. To save ourselves we need to connect the following dots: testing, tracking, isolation, social distancing, avoid large groups, hand washing and wearing face masks.
The number seven in all major religions is highly significant. Seven dots in our time is also highly significant. Count all seven dots in your life religiously every day.
Stan Smith
Viola