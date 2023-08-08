Solving today’s issues

I am reacting to (columnist Dale Coutney’s) statement from the Daily News on Aug. 2: “America currently grapples with a $33 trillion debt, the spreading of propaganda in schools, a debased currency, cities morphing into war zones and homelessness hubs, rising suicide rates and skyrocketing crime levels.”

I want to remind you most of that $33 trillion debt comes from Republican administrations. While Fitch’s has downgraded our debt rating, our currency is still the standard for worldwide transactions. The overall crime rate across the nation is lower now than 10 years ago. Homelessness is a bipartisan problem. Suicide rates can be dealt with through better mental health funding — again a bipartisan problem. And the war zone atmosphere of the cities has calmed down since Trump was voted out of office.

