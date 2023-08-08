Solving today’s issues
I am reacting to (columnist Dale Coutney’s) statement from the Daily News on Aug. 2: “America currently grapples with a $33 trillion debt, the spreading of propaganda in schools, a debased currency, cities morphing into war zones and homelessness hubs, rising suicide rates and skyrocketing crime levels.”
I want to remind you most of that $33 trillion debt comes from Republican administrations. While Fitch’s has downgraded our debt rating, our currency is still the standard for worldwide transactions. The overall crime rate across the nation is lower now than 10 years ago. Homelessness is a bipartisan problem. Suicide rates can be dealt with through better mental health funding — again a bipartisan problem. And the war zone atmosphere of the cities has calmed down since Trump was voted out of office.
About the spreading of propaganda in schools, I guess you are supporting the new theory slavery was a job training program, the elimination of AP psychology courses because they address LBGTQA+ issues and the denial of climate change.
The America you are looking for died several generations ago. We need to address the issues of today. Tucker offers no solution for them.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Manipulators and entertainers
Dale Courtney inserts a kind of virus in his Aug. 2 column: “Carlson town hall signals rise of alt media.” Courtney abuses the hospitality of the Daily News to convince its readers that alternative media, no matter how spurious, offer better news coverage and analysis than traditional and reputable American media such as this venerable newspaper.
Courtney cynically depends on the Daily News to give his views an informed audience, lest he sink to becoming another online hack, disseminating spurious opinions and “news” to the uneducated and unenlightened Americans who prefer fiction to fact.
In his recent column, Courtney eulogizes a Republican town hall sponsored by The Blaze, where Tucker Carlson “interviews” Mike Pence. Coutney enthuses that, “this townhall not only upended traditional power structures but also redefined political narrative that has been tightly controlled by the establishment.”
At this Republican-only town hall, Carlson more or less eviscerates poor Pence to lambast him for his informed position that the U.S. should defend democracy in Ukraine and prevent Russian expansion further westward into Europe.
Courtney seems to celebrate that the trained professional journalists he loves to malign will be replaced by news manipulators, entertainers and professional liars such as Glenn Beck and Tucker Carlson, both fired by Fox News for reporting conspiracy theories as fact, and attempting to enrich and promote themselves before their adoring but deluded audiences.
As a former daily newspaper reporter and editor, with a journalism education, I attended hundreds of morning meetings to collectively decide what we would report. There was no instance where we were told to make up a story or to delude our audience in any way. Courtney, has a right to his space in the Daily News, but as for any of his content, as well as mine, think critically about what you are consuming and beware of demagogues.
Richard Shafer
Pullman
America’s true criminals
Friday’s Opinion section was a corker. It featured (opinion pieces) by smarmy “national political columnist” Dick Polman, our own Terence L. Day, and one particularly obnoxious letter.
Polman gets right to it: “Millions of Americans are benumbed by Donald Trump’s rampant criminality, while millions more rabidly embrace it.”
In other words, millions of American “zombies” and “zealots” support Trump, even though they know he’s an arch criminal. Why is he so bad, basically? Apparently, to sum it all up, for not accepting the “legitimate” results of the 2020 elections.
Number me among those zombies. Trump won in a landslide. Massive vote fraud and voting irregularities in several states are the only reasons that the old fool now occupying the Oval Office got in to begin with. He won with 81 million votes, they say. Please, give me a break. Biden is the real criminal, in my opinion, whose essential thuggishness is convincingly illustrated by his notorious bagman son.
It astounds me that Polman and Day cannot muster even a sliver of buyers’ remorse for helping Biden on to his dubious victory. No, their focus will always be on Trump. He’s the real bete noir, whose hulking presence eclipses all other would-be contenders.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration wages unalloyed war on American civilization, targeting particularly white Christian nationalism and white supremacism. White Christians are the real problem in America.
Is it any wonder that they think this way? A number of his chief minions hate Christians. Take U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, for example. Garland counts himself a proud member of that sect whose ancient ancestors put our Savior to death. Another of these “chosen ones,” Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas, happily pursues an open southern border policy, which allows millions of illegal immigrants to invade and dilute America’s large Christian population.
I could add many more such examples, but mere letter writers are not afforded such space to do that.
Timothy Moore
Potlatch
Denialism 101
Understanding climate change denialism and denialists is valuable. Unchallenged, public displays of irrationality can undermine democracies (e.g., the Jan. 6 insurrection), human health (vaccine adoption), and climate stability (heat domes, droughts, fires, and floods). So I say, thank you, Larry Kirkland, for a textbook example of climate change “denialism” in your July 25 letter.
More importantly, I sincerely thank SkepticalScience.com for consistently supporting science and demonstrating that climate change denialism is about the psychology and tools of denialists rather than the science.
For instance, Kirkland’s letter uses the “Gish Gallop,” a dishonest debating technique championed by the late creationist Duane Gish. Pseudoscience proponents use the Gish Gallop to firehose falsehoods and co-opt reasonable discussion. When someone uses a Gish Gallop, it suggests they have an underlying ideological expectation so repulsive they must automatically dismiss all evidence to the contrary. This would explain why Kirkland’s firehose denies so many facts. His letter reinforces this interpretation by describing his nightmare: If he accepts any evidence supporting a changing climate, he supports a “one-world government.”
But it would be lazy to dismiss Kirkland as just another closet anti-Christian — trying to discredit the idea that Christians value truth — by making transparently false statements. This, while claiming to be a paragon of virtue. Rather, we must analyze denialism using objective empirical methods. Something deeper is happening, and we will likely benefit most by identifying the exact mechanism of denialism. If we could better identify the mechanism, we could target our rebuttals and help denialists understand how fossil fuel companies deceived them. An excellent YouTube resource for this is “UQx Denial101x.” It explores climate science and the psychology of denialism.
Simon Smith
Pullman