Political candidates and the humane society
The Whitman County Humane Society was created with the mission and goal to serve the residents of, and the towns and cities in all of Whitman County. Sadly, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 had a huge negative impact on all areas of life and shut down many opportunities for outreach and communication. In an effort to reconnect this year with all of Whitman County, the WCHS Committee for Fundraising and Outreach put together an outreach program to attend as many local events as possible happening throughout Whitman Countythis summer.
The outreach events attended, which included having a table, representatives and driving the WCHS AnimalHaven Van in the parades were: Rosalia Battle Days, June 4; Tekoa Slippery Gulch Day, June 18; Lacrosse Farmers Festival, June 25; and the Albion 4th of July Parade and Picnic, July 4.
Additionally, the WCHS has signed contracts with the City of Pullman and the Town of Albion. They did have signed contracts with both Palouse and Garfield, but it is my understanding that those contracts have expired.
Given this commitment to the county, I want to ask both Whitman County commissioner candidates, Michael Largent and John-Mark Mahnkey, a current and long-time Board member of the WCHS, to publicly address the following issues and concerns.
What, if anything, are you doing to understand the current situation at AnimalHaven?
If elected, how would you assist the WCHS and AnimalHaven, the only humane society and humane animal shelter in Whitman County?
If elected, would you push to create a strong relationship between the WCHS, the Whitman County commissioners, and the Whitman County Sheriffs department?
Other members of the public may also have questions concerning these issues. Perhaps a public question-and-answer session with both candidates would be appropriate.