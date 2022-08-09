Political candidates and the humane society

The Whitman County Humane Society was created with the mission and goal to serve the residents of, and the towns and cities in all of Whitman County. Sadly, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 had a huge negative impact on all areas of life and shut down many opportunities for outreach and communication. In an effort to reconnect this year with all of Whitman County, the WCHS Committee for Fundraising and Outreach put together an outreach program to attend as many local events as possible happening throughout Whitman Countythis summer.

The outreach events attended, which included having a table, representatives and driving the WCHS AnimalHaven Van in the parades were: Rosalia Battle Days, June 4; Tekoa Slippery Gulch Day, June 18; Lacrosse Farmers Festival, June 25; and the Albion 4th of July Parade and Picnic, July 4.

Tags

Recommended for you