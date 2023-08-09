In his Aug. 5 column, Ryan Urie laments that the Republican agenda is to be against whatever the Democrats are for and wonders why. He hints at the answer in his paragraph describing the red states’ poor outcomes in jobs, health and opportunities. Republican leaders take advantage of the frustrations these outcomes create to generate support — ironically funded by their rich donors. The root problem is that globalization, fostered by the liberal elites, has made red states the losers and blue states the winners in this global change. To be fair, it has also lifted hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty. But the pain felt by red states is real and a direct consequence of this economic change. There is probably no real fix for this despite the effort to bring back some manufacturing. So red states will continue to rage against the liberals and their values that foisted this change on them with no effort to mitigate the consequences.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Good and bad
Three Republican members of the Idaho Legislature want to decide what everyone in the state can read. I haven’t seen their list of what’s good and what’s bad, and probably they don’t even have one. What they say is good might not be of any interest to me and thousands of other readers. What they say is bad might seem benign to many of us.
When I worked in a county library in Texas, I checked out to patrons and shelved hundreds of books a week and saw many books that piqued my interest as well as many that looked boring, scary or just plain strange; I never removed a book or told anyone “you can’t read that.” As a volunteer in school libraries and later on the school board, I encountered very few parents who objected to books and only one (in 12 years) who actually read the book and filled out the form to request a review.
Parents have the power and responsibility to monitor their children’s reading. Adults are quite capable of making these decisions for themselves.
How refreshing it would be for the Idaho Legislature to remove the grocery tax, increase the homestead exemption on taxes or deal with any number of other real issues instead of telling others what they can and cannot read.