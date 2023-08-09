Red and blue

In his Aug. 5 column, Ryan Urie laments that the Republican agenda is to be against whatever the Democrats are for and wonders why. He hints at the answer in his paragraph describing the red states’ poor outcomes in jobs, health and opportunities. Republican leaders take advantage of the frustrations these outcomes create to generate support — ironically funded by their rich donors. The root problem is that globalization, fostered by the liberal elites, has made red states the losers and blue states the winners in this global change. To be fair, it has also lifted hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty. But the pain felt by red states is real and a direct consequence of this economic change. There is probably no real fix for this despite the effort to bring back some manufacturing. So red states will continue to rage against the liberals and their values that foisted this change on them with no effort to mitigate the consequences.

Jeff Watt

