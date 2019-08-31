The right to bear arms
Why should we listen to Lenna Harding when she so openly expresses her contempt for the Constitution, for 35 percent of the people in this country who are republicans, and for 100 million gun owners?
No. No background checks. No gun bans. No gun confiscation. No red flag laws. No mandatory training. No licensing. No taxation. No storage laws. No mental health checks. No begging the government for permission to exercise our right to keep and bear arms for defense of self and family.
I suggest that Harding read Article 1 Section 11 of the Idaho Constitution, approved by 82 percent of Idaho voters: “Right to Keep and Bear Arms: The people have the right to keep and bear arms, which right shall not be abridged … . No law shall impose licensure, registration or special taxation on the ownership or possession of firearms or ammunition. Nor shall any law permit the confiscation of firearms, except those actually used in the commission of a felony.”
Don Fleming
Pocatello
-----
Some simple definitions
Do you recognize the person these attributes describe? These definitions are defined directly from the Merriam-Webster Dictionary and the Merriam Webster Thesaurus.
Narcissistic - undue dwelling on one’s own self or attainments
Psychopath - mentally ill or unstable person
Illogical - not according to good judgment; senseless
Fantasy - product of the imagination
Irreparable - impossible to make good, undo, repair, or remedy
Liar - a person who can’t tell the truth, a liar
Bigot - one intolerantly devoted to his own church, party, opinion, aka intolerant of other religions, cultures, languages, skin colors, opinions
Womanizer - syn: Philander, syn: wolf
Sadism - abnormal delight in cruelty
Contentious - belligerent, contrary, carping, fault finding, argumentative, fiery, hasty, hotheaded
Do you know anyone with these attributes and qualities? Sadly, I do, but not personally.
Marilyn Boyd Kerns
Troy